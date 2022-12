Early waiver wire pickups for week 16

It’s never too early to look forward to your next match and a chance to amp up your imaginative football formations. Here are three options to consider on the waiver transfer prior to Week 16. The Colts made headlines for one of the biggest collapses in NFL history, with the Vikings leading 33-0. However, fantasy managers took notice Jonathan Taylor leaves the game with an ankle injury. Zack Moss stepped in for JT, led a commission with Deon Jackson and carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards. Listen, I understand it’s hard to get excited about Colts players right now, but fantasy managers can’t pass up any running backs that get volume work during the fantasy playoffs. While Taylor’s injury doesn’t seem serious, Moss looks like his immediate backup and someone to move on from. Alas, experienced star receiver Tyler Lockett broke his finger during Seattle’s loss to San Francisco. His status for the rest of the season is up in the air. This leaves the question of who will receive more targets no matter how long Lockett is out. Fantasy managers will have to do without Tyler Lockett for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Everyone expects more work for DK Metcalf, of course. And maybe tight Noah Fant will be more of a factor. Interestingly, however, Marquise Goodwin earned five goals on Thursday. He only caught two, but with Lockett missing at least Week 16, Goodwin will likely be the choice to face Metcalf. And the Seahawks will need all hands on deck as they face the Chiefs in Week 16. Add Goodwin if you need receiver help. The legend of Brock Purdy continues! “Mr. Irrelevant” doesn’t look irrelevant anymore, especially after beating the division rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Purdy now has a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio since taking over in San Francisco. It can be hard to trust a relative unknown, especially in the fantasy playoffs, but the results speak for themselves when it comes to Purdy. Not to mention, he has one of the better assortments of weapons at his disposal. He also has a pretty good schedule going into the Fantasy Semifinals (vs. Washington) and Championship Week (@Las Vegas). Add Purdy if you need a quarterback streamer for the stretch run.

