Sydney tennis club invites Nick Kyrgios to take part in tournament he was bombed out of at 15

A cheeky tennis club in Sydney has invited Nick Kyrgios to warm up for the Australian Open by taking part in a tournament he was bombed out of as a 15-year-old.

Played at the Manly Lawn Tennis Club on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, the Manly Seaside Championship has a 90-year history and has hosted some of the greats including Ken Rosewall, Lew Hoad and Evonne Goolagong.

The Manly tournament is played over the Christmas and New Year period and is popular with up and coming juniors – such as Kyrgios (pictured as a youngster) in 2010 when he went out in the quarter finals

The tournament is played over the Christmas and New Year period and is popular with up and coming juniors – such as Kyrgios in 2010 when he was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Tournament director Marc Dragan sent an invitation to Kyrgios, hoping he will return to the modest tournament with the $1200 top prize.

“Nick has made it clear that the Australian Open is his goal, but he will need a good warm-up before he leaves for Melbourne,” Dragan said. Yahoo Sports Australia.

‘What better way to do that than playing on the coast and working your way back into it during a relaxed but competitive tournament played at a great time of year.

‘We’re steps away from the beach and there are plenty of good restaurants, shops and bars to keep him entertained when the tennis is done.

“I’m sure he would have fond memories of playing for Manly as a teenager and this could be his last chance to get on our famous honors board.”

Kyrgios has recently infuriated many Aussie tennis fans with a decision to turn his country down from appearing at a Saudi Arabia tournament for a ‘six-figure’ payday.

His decision to skip the Davis Cup also frustrated team captain Lleyton Hewitt, who said last month, “I don’t know. You have to ask him. I can’t try harder.’

Kyrgios addressed his controversial decision, insisting it was not purely based on the lucrative payday.

Kyrgios (pictured with partner Costeen Hatzi) has recently infuriated many Aussie tennis fans with a decision to turn his country down from appearing at a Saudi Arabia tournament for a ‘six-figure’ payday

“I like to travel to places where you don’t know much about tennis, and to bring attention to the sport, I think it’s important,” he said via 7Sport.

“When I retire I want to know that I left something behind and get a lot of new fans in the sport.

His massive Saudi earnings round off an outstanding season in which he reached the final at Wimbledon, won the Washington Open and partnered Thanasi Kokkinakis to take the doubles title at the Australian Open.