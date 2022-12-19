Sports
Sydney tennis club invites Nick Kyrgios to take part in tournament he was bombed out of at 15
Sydney’s cheeky tennis club invites Nick Kyrgios to warm up for the Aussie Open by entering a tournament he was bombed out of at 15 – and the first prize is just $1200
A cheeky tennis club in Sydney has invited Nick Kyrgios to warm up for the Australian Open by taking part in a tournament he was bombed out of as a 15-year-old.
Played at the Manly Lawn Tennis Club on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, the Manly Seaside Championship has a 90-year history and has hosted some of the greats including Ken Rosewall, Lew Hoad and Evonne Goolagong.
A cheeky tennis club in Sydney has invited Nick Kyrgios (pictured) to warm up for the Australian Open by taking part in a tournament that he blasted out of as a 15-year-old.
The Manly tournament is played over the Christmas and New Year period and is popular with up and coming juniors – such as Kyrgios (pictured as a youngster) in 2010 when he went out in the quarter finals
The tournament is played over the Christmas and New Year period and is popular with up and coming juniors – such as Kyrgios in 2010 when he was knocked out in the quarter-finals.
Tournament director Marc Dragan sent an invitation to Kyrgios, hoping he will return to the modest tournament with the $1200 top prize.
“Nick has made it clear that the Australian Open is his goal, but he will need a good warm-up before he leaves for Melbourne,” Dragan said. Yahoo Sports Australia.
‘What better way to do that than playing on the coast and working your way back into it during a relaxed but competitive tournament played at a great time of year.
Tournament director Marc Dragan sent an invitation to Kyrgios (pictured during Wimbledon final), hoping he will return to the modest tournament with the $1,200 first prize
‘We’re steps away from the beach and there are plenty of good restaurants, shops and bars to keep him entertained when the tennis is done.
“I’m sure he would have fond memories of playing for Manly as a teenager and this could be his last chance to get on our famous honors board.”
Kyrgios has recently infuriated many Aussie tennis fans with a decision to turn his country down from appearing at a Saudi Arabia tournament for a ‘six-figure’ payday.
His decision to skip the Davis Cup also frustrated team captain Lleyton Hewitt, who said last month, “I don’t know. You have to ask him. I can’t try harder.’
Kyrgios addressed his controversial decision, insisting it was not purely based on the lucrative payday.
Kyrgios (pictured with partner Costeen Hatzi) has recently infuriated many Aussie tennis fans with a decision to turn his country down from appearing at a Saudi Arabia tournament for a ‘six-figure’ payday
“I like to travel to places where you don’t know much about tennis, and to bring attention to the sport, I think it’s important,” he said via 7Sport.
“When I retire I want to know that I left something behind and get a lot of new fans in the sport.
His massive Saudi earnings round off an outstanding season in which he reached the final at Wimbledon, won the Washington Open and partnered Thanasi Kokkinakis to take the doubles title at the Australian Open.
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-11553049/Sydney-tennis-club-invites-Nick-Kyrgios-enter-tournament-bombed-15.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Movies like ‘Kuttey’ add to any actor’s learning curve
- Sydney tennis club invites Nick Kyrgios to take part in tournament he was bombed out of at 15
- Asian stock markets sink on fears of global recession WSB-TV Channel 2
- Dubai Internet City Adds Tech Players with New $120M Investment
- Shah Rukh Khan among Bollywood superstars set to tap lucrative Saudi market
- US team travels to Berlin to investigate breach of aquarium
- Capturing the growth potential of fashion in the Middle East
- Jokowi distributes KUR to MSMEs at the Palace, cap Rs 500 million!
- Iran urged to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti who backed protests
- Early waiver wire pickups for week 16
- Google for India 2022 Event Live Update: Manish Gupta Talks AI
- Former GOP lawmaker: Trump’s NFTs “reduce” him as a “serious” politician