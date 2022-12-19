US tennis champion Venus Williams awarded a wild card to the Australian Open





Former world No. 1 and seven-time major champion Venus Williams has been awarded a main-draw wild card into the 2023 Australian Open. Two-time finalist Williams, 42, is on the cusp of making her 22nd grand slam appearance after making her tournament debut 25 years ago at the age of 16. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Ash Barty wins record fifth consecutive Newcombe Medal. Watch the latest sports on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> A year after neither Venus nor sister Serena Williams competed at the Open for the first time in a quarter of a century, Tennis Australia announced the news on Monday, along with confirmation that Serena will not be coming out of retirement to join her. I am very excited to return to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open in January, Williams said in a statement from Tennis Australia. I have been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always been very supportive. It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I look forward to making more memories at the tournament this year. Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women’s Singles Final against Venus Williams. Credit: Scott Barbara / Getty Images Williams has a 54-21 win-loss record in Melbourne, having reached the quarter-finals at least nine times, losing the 2003 and 2017 finals to her sister. Venus is not only an incredible player and fan favorite, she is an amazing role model and leader in our sport in so many ways, said Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley. We are delighted to welcome her back to the AO in January. Williams played four tournaments in 2022 and is currently ranked 1,007th in the world. Watch: Argentina commentator bursts into tears after World Cup victory Cricket Australia unveils special plans to honor Shane Warne at Boxing Day Test Play video Lionel Messi wins football’s most coveted award. Lionel Messi wins football’s most coveted award.

