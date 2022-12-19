A remarkably short two-day test match has polarized the cricketing community

The first test between Australia and South Africa lasted just two days. (Photo by Bradley … [+] Kanaris/Getty Images) Getty Images

As Australia struggled to chase down a small 35-point target, remarkably only on day two of the first Test, an aggrieved South African captain Dean Elgar asked the umpires if it was safe to continue playing on a green Gabba- surface that proved to be a minefield for shook hitters.

With South Africa sliding to an opening series defeat after their frail batting order put up meek resistance in both innings, cynics felt it was sour grapes on Elgar’s behalf, but he insisted the pitch was dangerous and skewed too much in favor of bowlers that both teams are packed with firepower.

I said, “How long until it becomes potentially unsafe?” I know the game was dead and gone. It was never to try to change (the result) or stop the game, Elgar said.

“You have to ask yourself: is that a good advertisement for our format? Thirty-four wickets in two days. A pretty one-sided affair I would say.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was critical of the Brisbane pitch (Photo by PATRICK … [+] HAMILTON/AFP/AFP via Getty Images) AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Elgar’s question, perhaps rhetorical, is interesting and has received a polarizing response. To be clear, the pitch swung too far in the bowlers’ favor and it became seemingly harder to serve in contrast to the norm of Brisbane matches where the usual sunny weather flattens the surface.

But overcast conditions and a spicier field saw Australia’s test finish within two days for the first time in 90 years. The field is just a little too juicy…you just need luck to make runs. I have to say that this field gets a below average rating. You want a game between bat and ball and this was no contest, said former Australian batsman turned pundit Mark Waugh, echoing the widespread sentiment.

But the backlash may have been too fierce and can be attributed to a freak event – like Sydney Thunder getting bowled for an extraordinary 15 in the Big Bash League.

In some ways it was quite refreshing to see the ball dominating the bat and speeding up the game, which is a rare occurrence in test matches in Australia. Too often there have been one-sided Tests that stretch over five days but feel almost pointless because of the predictability. Simply, they can feel endless.

The recent Australia-West Indies Test in Perth was a case in point, where there was a fast and furious pitch, only for the curator to get scared and trim the turf on match day, resulting in a calm wicket. The game went deep into the fifth day, but a win in Australia was always inevitable.

At least the Brisbane test was over quickly with plenty of action crammed into two riveting days where it was hard to take your eyes off the revolving door of wickets.

The Gabba field was very green. (Photo by Chris Hyde – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images) Cricket Australia via Getty Images

As long as this does not become the norm, the quirkiness of such a shortened match should be embraced and it should be remembered that Test cricket can evoke different rhythms depending on the circumstances and participants.

It was the antithesis of England’s recent seven runs over scoring frenzy on flat pitches in Pakistan in a Test cricket juxtaposition.

Having been criticized in recent years for producing dull pitches, curators in Australia have probably tried too hard to cheer it up and the results have been uneven. But that’s okay.

Rather than being outright admonished, they should be applauded for trying to make the matches more interesting, as evidenced by the first Test at the Gabba that will never be forgotten.

For better or for worse.