Sports
BYU Football finished strong to finish 2022 on a high
ALBUQUERQUE, NM– When BYU football was 4-5, there was a lot of doubt in the program. Ever been a preseason Top 25 team climbing to No. 12 in the polls. BYU suddenly stared at the possibility of not making it through the postseason.
That result would have been disastrous for a squad and coaching staff that brought back so much experience. It would have put to rest the idea of momentum heading into the Big 12.
Instead of being home for the holidays, BYU finished strong.
So proud of it @BYUfootball team! What a finish! In the face of adversity and a 4 game losing streak, they could have thrown in the towel and retired. Kalani decided to keep them focused on the importance of each week and set goals – they achieved them ALL! pic.twitter.com/JHkFtXM4gm
Jon Swift (@swifty1303) December 18, 2022
They finished the 2022 season with an 8–5 record and a New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU with a quarterback from the fourth string and a defensive staff consisting of analysts and graduate assistants.
BYU football continued to fight to finish the 2022 season strong
It was quite a turnaround for a team that had a lot of setbacks this season. And when you’re an independent team, the question ‘what do you play for’ becomes an important talking point.
To stay focused on finishing the 2022 season strong, BYU set weekly goals to keep players engaged.
BYU Chief of Staff Jon Swift gave a glimpse of BYU’s four goals in the last month.
Win the rivalry
Rivalry games are always a top priority in any season for BYU. After starting the year 4-5, BYU traveled to the blue turf as an underdog against a strong Boise State team, winning 31-28.
#BYU defeated Boise State on the Blue, 31-28 pic.twitter.com/uS400vHugg
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua played the best game of his career with the Cougars and Hinckley Ropati provided a breakthrough from the backfield.
Protect the LaVell house
Since 2019, when Patti Edwards spoke to the team, “protecting the house of Lavell” has been a goal in Kalani Sitake’s program. They finished the home schedule by pulling away from Utah Tech in the second half.
#BYU WR Puka Nacua on sharing the Senior Day moment on the LES field with his family.#BYUFootball @kslsports pic.twitter.com/pJs23YfZIA
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 20, 2022
BYU closed out the home program in 2022 with a 4-2 record.
Leaving a legacy
The only Pac-12 program BYU had never beaten was Stanford. BYU players bought the motivation to get the program’s first over the Cardinal.
#BYU defeats Stanford 35-26 pic.twitter.com/miVH6eQbPz
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 27, 2022
In the week leading up to the matchup at The Farm, players pointed out that they would never beat Stanford as a reason to get up for the game, despite already being bowl eligible.
BYU defeated the Cardinal 35-26. The only downside was that it resulted in an ankle injury to quarterback Jaren Hall.
Earn bowl eligibility and win
BYU played in the sixth bowl game of seven seasons in Kalani Sitake’s time as head coach. The Cougars defeated SMU, 24-23, thanks to a last-second tackle on a two-point conversion attempt by SMU from BYU defenseman Jakob Robinson.
What a stop pic.twitter.com/u4wOZD1pYq
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 18, 2022
2022 BYU football fought to the end
BYU underperformed in 2022. With a star signal caller playing 12 of 13 games, 10 wins was a reasonable target despite a heavy schedule. But this group can proudly say they fought to the end.
The fight in the last month of the regular season and in the New Mexico Bowl should be the lasting image of this year’s BYU football team.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/496736/byu-football-2022-season-closed-high-note-new-mexico-bowl-finish-strong/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Immediately we implement, candidates for 3 stars
- BYU Football finished strong to finish 2022 on a high
- Mindy Kaling Shows Off Weight Loss in Mini Dress: Pics
- Google Can Now Decode Doctors’ Bad Handwriting TechCrunch
- Argentina thanks PM Modi and Indian fans for sharing joy with Messi’s World Cup winning team
- On camera, slipper thrown at Kannada actor Darshan amid anger over sexist remark | bangalore
- How AI Can Transform the Music Industry? A Founder’s Journey
- UK court to rule on deportations from Rwanda DW 19/12/2022
- Arctic air will blow over much of the United States just before ChristmasExBulletin
- A remarkably short two-day test match has polarized the cricketing community
- How I got my job as founder of this luxury fashion brand – Emirates Woman
- Imran promises to do nothing against Bajwa if he returns to power