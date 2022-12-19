BYU Football finished strong to finish 2022 on a high

ALBUQUERQUE, NM– When BYU football was 4-5, there was a lot of doubt in the program. Ever been a preseason Top 25 team climbing to No. 12 in the polls. BYU suddenly stared at the possibility of not making it through the postseason.

That result would have been disastrous for a squad and coaching staff that brought back so much experience. It would have put to rest the idea of ​​momentum heading into the Big 12.

Instead of being home for the holidays, BYU finished strong.

They finished the 2022 season with an 8–5 record and a New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU with a quarterback from the fourth string and a defensive staff consisting of analysts and graduate assistants.

BYU football continued to fight to finish the 2022 season strong

It was quite a turnaround for a team that had a lot of setbacks this season. And when you’re an independent team, the question ‘what do you play for’ becomes an important talking point.

To stay focused on finishing the 2022 season strong, BYU set weekly goals to keep players engaged.

BYU Chief of Staff Jon Swift gave a glimpse of BYU’s four goals in the last month.

Win the rivalry

Rivalry games are always a top priority in any season for BYU. After starting the year 4-5, BYU traveled to the blue turf as an underdog against a strong Boise State team, winning 31-28.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua played the best game of his career with the Cougars and Hinckley Ropati provided a breakthrough from the backfield.

Protect the LaVell house

Since 2019, when Patti Edwards spoke to the team, “protecting the house of Lavell” has been a goal in Kalani Sitake’s program. They finished the home schedule by pulling away from Utah Tech in the second half.

BYU closed out the home program in 2022 with a 4-2 record.

Leaving a legacy

The only Pac-12 program BYU had never beaten was Stanford. BYU players bought the motivation to get the program’s first over the Cardinal.

In the week leading up to the matchup at The Farm, players pointed out that they would never beat Stanford as a reason to get up for the game, despite already being bowl eligible.

BYU defeated the Cardinal 35-26. The only downside was that it resulted in an ankle injury to quarterback Jaren Hall.

Earn bowl eligibility and win

BYU played in the sixth bowl game of seven seasons in Kalani Sitake’s time as head coach. The Cougars defeated SMU, 24-23, thanks to a last-second tackle on a two-point conversion attempt by SMU from BYU defenseman Jakob Robinson.

2022 BYU football fought to the end

BYU underperformed in 2022. With a star signal caller playing 12 of 13 games, 10 wins was a reasonable target despite a heavy schedule. But this group can proudly say they fought to the end.

The fight in the last month of the regular season and in the New Mexico Bowl should be the lasting image of this year’s BYU football team.

