Players, teams, schedule, order of play and more



The first edition of the World Tennis League will be held from December 19-24, 2022. This will be the last of the exhibition events taking place this month. Taylor Fritz won the Diriyah Tennis Cup, while Ons Jabeur and Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Former world number 1 Novak Djokovic leads the star-studded field in the World Tennis League. In addition to the Serb, compatriots Iga Swiatek, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu are also present. With many big names in the mix, this has become a must see event. Here’s all the relevant information about the tournament: What is the World Tennis League? It’s a brand new exhibition event featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This will be the debut edition of the tournament and players will be divided into four teams. Each day, the two teams compete against each other in men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles. The top two performing teams will advance to the final. Location The 2022 World Tennis League will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Players and teams 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, world No. 4 Caroline Garcia, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, recently retired Andreas Seppi and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna form Team Eagles. Three-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, world number 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, teen sensation Holger Rune and Eugenie Bouchard, number two at Wimbledon in 2014, are part of Team Kites. Schedule and order of play The tournament runs from December 19-24. Games start at 6:00 PM local time every day except December 23, when the game starts at 2:30 PM. The final will be contested on December 24 from 6 p.m. Here is the detailed order of play: Date Tie Start time Contest December 19, 2022 Kites vs eagles 6 p.m Holger Rune/Eugenie Bouchard vs Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna December 19, 2022 Kites vs eagles followed by Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia December 19, 2022 Kites vs eagles followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime v Nick Kyrgios December 20, 2022 Falcons vs hawks 6 p.m Paula Badosa/Grigor Dimitrov v Anett Kontaveit/Dominic Thiem December 20, 2022 Falcons vs hawks followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina December 20, 2022 Falcons vs hawks followed by Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles 6 p.m Aryna Sabalenka/Grigor Dimitrov vs Bianca Andreescu/Andreas Seppi December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles followed by Paula Badosa vs Caroline Garcia December 21, 2022 Falcons vs Eagles followed by Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites 6 p.m Elena Rybakina/Alexander Zverev v Eugenie Bouchard/Felix Auger-Aliassime December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites followed by Anett Kontaveit vs Iga Swiatek December 22, 2022 Hawks vs Kites followed by Dominic Thiem vs Holger Rune December 23, 2022 Eagles against Hawks 2:30 in the evening Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna v Anett Kontaveit/Dominic Thiem December 23, 2022 Eagles against Hawks followed by Caroline Garcia to Elena Rybakina December 23, 2022 Eagles against Hawks followed by Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites 6 p.m Paula Badosa/Grigor Dimitrov v Eugenie Bouchard/Holger Rune December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek December 23, 2022 Falcons vs Kites followed by Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime December 24, 2022 Last 6 p.m To be determined Where to look Viewers from the following countries can follow the World Tennis League live on their respective channels and sites: US & UK: For viewers in these countries, tennis channel will broadcast the games. Australia: Fans Down Under can follow the progress City Sports.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportskeeda.com/tennis/news-world-tennis-league-2022-players-teams-schedule-order-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos