Flyers Put James van Riemsdyk on NHL Trade Block





It was a chaotic Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers. Lukas Sedlak left the team to return home to the Czech Republic and resume his hockey career there. Coach John Tortorella followed up his third bout benching Kevin Hayes on Thursday by giving Hayes, the Flyers’ leading scorer, a healthy scratch against the New York Rangers on Saturday. And Jeff Marek on Hockey Night in Canada added a Flyers name to the NHL trade chatter. According to Marek, during the intermission segment 32 thoughtsFlyers GM Chuck Fletcher will listen to offers on James van Riemsdyk. “The Philadelphia Flyers made him available,” Marek said. “The actual money here is $5 million (and) $1 million has already been paid as a bonus going back to last summer. The limit is $7 million…and the Flyers could eat some of that too to make it more palatable to a team looking at James van Riemsdyk. Marek believes he’s a good fit for a team looking for power play help and, of course, a playoff team. van Riemsdyk will be an unlimited free agent after the season. The only other Flyers UFA pending is defenseman Justin Braun. van Riemsdyk, 33, has racked up points this season and could become one of the most attractive in the NHL trading market. In 12 games, he has five goals and 11 points. He scored a goal in Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers, but was a minus-3. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound LW recorded 24 points. The Philadelphia Flyers are sixth from bottom in the NHL and heading for a lottery draw. They are penultimate in the Eastern Conference. The NHL holiday hiatus begins on December 23 and lasts through December 26. Teams cannot make trades or roster moves during that time. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

