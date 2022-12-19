BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Decision on Split Coaching & Captaincy on agenda, new selection committee to be appointed this week: Follow Indian Cricket LIVE





BCCI Apex Council Meeting LIVE – India Cricket Overhaul: The BCCI Apex Council members meet on Wednesday and can make BIG…

BCCI Apex Council Meeting LIVE – Cricket Revision India: BCCI Apex Council members meet on Wednesday and could cause MAJOR OVERHAUL in Indian Cricket. The T20 World Cup debacle is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Different coaches and captains for different formats will be discussed by the Apex Council. The meeting will take place virtually. For the time being, there is no retrospective on the T20 World Cup of Bangladesh series on the agenda, chairman Roger Binny can report. BCCI is not happy with India’s recent performance of the support staff. Now that the CAC is in place, the Apex Council can call on a new captain, different coaches for the T20 and ODI team and a new selection committee: Follow IND vs BAN LIVE & Indian Cricket LIVE Updates with InsideSport.IN

India Cricket Overhaul: Top items on the agenda Split coaching (Specialized coach for T20 team)

Split Captaincy (Rohit Sharma may be asked to step down from T20s as Hardik Pandya takes charge)

Review of T20 WC

Rating of current coaches

Selection committees rotation policy With Rohit Sharma turning 36 in April, he has no age on his side. The BCCI sees Hardik Pandya as a future T20 captain. Another important discussion will be about split coaching. Rahul Dravid recently hinted that he has a lot on his plate due to the tight schedule. With the desired results not coming in T20s, the BCCI is considering a split coaching role. Dravid will remain on as ODI and Test coach while someone new may join the T20 team. BCCI New selection committee: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad likely to be named IND BAN 2nd Test: India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Starts Thursday, Check India Playing XI, Mirpur Pitch Report, Weather & Indian Cricket Teams Injuries: Former India Trainer SLAMS Current Set Up, Lack Of Professionalism Reason For Injuries Indian Cricket Players, BCCI Fired FEW Support Staff: Follow LIVE India Cricket Overhaul: BCCI Apex Council Meeting On Dec 21, T20 Fate Of Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid May Be Decided As BCCI Seeks T20 Overhaul, Follow LIVE Updates BCCI Apex Council Meeting Agenda: BCCI Central Contracts: New contracts are being discussed. Suryakumar Yadav is ready for promotion.

The council also approves the appointment of a new selection committee.

The BCCI will discuss the status of two of its major jersey sponsors BYJUs and MPL.

The appointment of consultancy firm Grant Thornton is also on the agenda.

An Infrastructure sub-committee will also be formed and the upgrade of five sites will also be discussed.

The meeting will discuss venues for series against SriLanka, New Zealand and Australia.

BCCI will also participate in the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

The new Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra, will also attend the meeting.

Although it is not on the official agenda, a decision could be made on the future of the T20 in India.

BCCI is not happy with India’s support staff especially the field coach T Dilip and the physio team.

While Nitin Patel heads NCA’s sports science center, BCCI could make a change in support staff.

India has seen a series of injuries lately and some of them are repetitive like Deepak Chahar.

President Roger Binny has promised to look into injury management. BCCI Apex Council Meeting On Dec 21 T20 Fate Of Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid May Be Decided As BCCI T20 Seeks Revision, Follow LIVE Updates Split captaincy: However, BCCI currently faces a dilemma. Virat Kohli was removed as ODI and Test captain as they did not want a shared captaincy. But with the aging of Rohit Sharma and the need to plan for 2024 T20 WC have forced the board to think again. Rohit Sharma will remain ODI captain until the 2023 World Cup. A discussion about ODI and Test captaincy will not take place until after the 2023 World Cup. However, InsideSport understands that BCCI is ready to take the bold step and appoint a new captain for T20s. With not many T20s planned in 2023, Hardik Pandya will take charge of the T20 team. India Cricket Overhaul: Top items on the agenda Split coaching (Specialized coach for T20 team)

Split Captaincy (Rohit Sharma may be asked to step down from T20s as Hardik Pandya takes charge)

Review of T20 WC

Rating of current coaches

Selection committees rotation policy Split captaincy:With more and more bilateral series, the need to look at alternatives is much needed. BCCI could follow in England’s footsteps in this regard. Although Dravid remains on as ODI coach, BCCI is considering a decision to appoint a T20 coach. It’s not that Dravid hasn’t played T20s, but like many others he’s been conservative in his approach. We cannot afford to lose repeatedly. We won’t take any more chances. We are already talking to Rohit Sharma and he is comfortable with the idea of ​​appointing a new captain for the T20 format. We will do the same with Rahul. He is without a doubt an asset. But there is too much on his plate and we want to lighten his burden. We’ll meet him soon a top BCCI official told InsideSport. Apart from the important discussions, the BCCI will approve a one-off payment to V Jaydevan. BCCI has been using the Indian engineer’s rain rule formula in domestic white-ball games for over a decade. While ICC uses the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) in international cricket, the VJD method is the go-to in Indian cricket. Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy and former Deodhar Trophy and Challenger Trophy all use the VJD method. India Cricket Overhaul: BCCI Apex Council Meeting On Dec 21, T20 Fate Of Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid May Be Decided As BCCI Seeks T20 Overhaul, Follow LIVE Updates Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow IND vs BAN LIVE & Indian Cricket LIVE Updates with InsideSport.IN Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.in/bcci-apex-council-meeting-decision-on-split-coaching-captaincy-on-agenda-new-selection-committee-set-to-be-named-this-week-follow-indian-cricket-live-updates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos