WTA Tour news: American tennis star Venus Williams has been given a wild card entry into the Australian Open

Tennis bid an emotional farewell to Serena Williams at the US Open, but her older sister, now 42, has made no pronouncements about her own future and will make her 22nd appearance at Melbourne Park 25 years after her debut.

Venus said: “I am very excited to return to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open in January.

“I have been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always been very supportive of me. It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I look forward to making more memories this year to get into the tournament.”

Venus ranks 1,007th after playing sparingly and battling for wins in recent years.

She did not play a tournament for a year, returned in August and lost all four singles matches she played in 2022, most recently at the US Open.

She has won just one match – at Wimbledon in 2021 – since the Australian Open nearly two years ago and just three matches at her last 10 grand slam tournaments combined.

Venus has reached the singles final of the Australian Open twice, in 2003 and 2017, losing to her sister on both occasions, while she and Serena have won the doubles title four times.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said: “As well as being an incredible player and fan favorite, Venus is an amazing role model and leader in our sport in so many ways. We are thrilled to welcome her back to the AO in January .”