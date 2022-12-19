Sports
18-year-old hockey player dies ‘after falling from apartment building’
Hockey player Abakar Kazbekov has died at the age of 18, his team the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League announced on Saturday.
The center, who came from Russia, played in a 5-2 home win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday.
No other details about his death were provided in the joint statement, but according to multiple media reports, Kazbekov died Saturday morning after falling from a downtown apartment building.
London police are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected.
The statement read: “The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.
Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”
The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season. He previously played in the Russian Under 16 and U18 leagues.
Kazbekov provided one assist in 12 appearances for London this season and scored one goal in nine games last season.
London’s game scheduled for Saturday night against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.
The league also announced the postponement of two other games – the Erie Otters against Saginaw Spirit and Kingston Frontenacs against the Peterborough Petes – out of sensitivity to individuals involved in the games close to Kazbekov.
“Today I join the entire OHL community in mourning the devastating loss of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov,” OHL Commissioner David Brance said in a statement, as reported by The sports network.
“Our deepest condolences are to his family and friends in Russia and his teammates, bats and friends here in Canada.”
