Tasmanian cricket fan so distracted by fast wickets he nearly steps on tiger snake

A Tasmanian man is so engrossed with the cricket that he didn’t notice a tiger snake slithering right past him.

Most important points: The highly venomous snake probably entered the house to escape the midday heat, an expert says

The highly venomous snake probably entered the house to escape the midday heat, an expert says People are advised to provide water sources away from property to prevent snakes from coming close

People are advised to provide water sources away from property to prevent snakes from coming close People who see a snake are advised to steer clear of it, watch where it is going and call a professional to handle it

Peter Debono had come in after a morning’s work in the meadows at Wynyard, on Tasmania’s northwest coast, to grab some lunch and catch up on Sunday’s test match between Australia and South Africa.

He hadn’t expected to find a tiger snake on his kitchen floor.

“It took me a few seconds to click into gear,” he said.

“It was just bizarre, something you don’t expect.”

Mr. Debono’s eyes were fixed on Travis Head.

“We were batting. We were just losing a few wickets,” he said.

“I left the back door open so it just slid right past me, into the living room, into the kitchen.”

The snake was found hiding in the cupboard next to a dishwasher. ( Facebook: North West Snake Catchers )

Mr. Debono grabbed a broom and tried to chase the snake out the door, but it crawled under his dishwasher.

He called for help, locked up his dogs and managed the situation until the North West Snake Catchers arrived.

“I just sat there, half an eye on the cricket and half an eye on the dishwasher,” he said.

Tasmania has three species of snakes and all are venomous. ( Facebook: North West Snake Catchers )

It’s the season

Snake catcher Kate Downing found the snake in the cupboard next to the dishwasher, cozy between the pipes.

She suspected that the snake, which was more than three feet long, was trying to escape the heat.

“Snakes will generally be around your house when they’re looking for food or water, or somewhere to get out of the heat,” she said.

She said providing water sources on the perimeter of your property can prevent snakes from approaching and drinking from a pet’s water bowl.

Kate Downing says keeping water sources on the edge of a property can give thirsty snakes a place to drink without going near a house. ( Facebook: North West Snake Catchers )

Ms Downing said she was getting more calls as the weather got warmer, an estimated three or four a day.

“They can show up anywhere indoors, outdoors, in sheds, woodpiles, gardens,” she said.

Ms Downing advised people who found a snake in their home to put pets in a safe place.

“We also recommend that you keep an eye on the snake, as they are quite fast,” she said.

“Keep a safe distance and then call a snake catcher.

“Don’t try to catch it yourself.”

She also advised parents to educate their children about snake safety, telling them to warn an adult and stay away from the area.

And she said it was wise to keep lawns trimmed and houses free of clutter.

Tasmania has only three species of snakes, but all are venomous.

Take pets to a vet quickly

Veterinary Emergency Center director Vibeke Russell said summer was a high-risk time for pet snakebites.

Get Tasalerts on the ABC News app Here are the steps to get the latest news alerts on the latest Tasmanian stories straight to your phone. Download the ABC News app Apple App Store | Google Play

Dr. Russell said it was important to keep pets away from water on hot days.

She said dogs bitten by a snake might vomit, collapse or appear weak and then appear to bounce back.

“Take the animal to a vet as soon as possible,” she said.

“The sooner we treat, the better the chances of survival.

“If we get them before death and get the antivenen in there, it’s a very treatable disease.

“We even treated an animal that was dead on arrival and we were able to resuscitate it through CPR while we administered antivenen and that dog was on a ventilator for 36 hours and finally went home. That’s an extreme example.”