Alycia Parks: Will the 21-year-old be a breakout player of 2023 if she follows in the footsteps of Serena and Venus Williams?

Breakout: sudden and extremely popular or successful.

Every year there are breakout players on the ATP and WTA tours. Some of the most notable this year were Holger Rune, who made it to the top 10 after starting outside the top 100, Britain’s Jack Draper, who rose more than 200 places in the rankings, and Zheng Qinwen, who moved more than 100 places in the rankings. the WTA rose. rankings.

Who are the breakout players to watch in 2023?

This week we’re profiling five players to watch out for in the coming year. First up is Alycia Parks.

What did Parks do in 2022?

When it comes to the finish, Parks has done well over the past few months of this season.

The 21-year-old American had her breakout show at the WTA 500 in Ostrava in early October when she came through qualifying to beat former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets, then come from behind to upset fifth seed Maria Sakkari. The victory over Sakkari was fueled by 59 winners, including 15 aces, while in the first set against Pliskova, the number of winners was 15-1 in favor of Park.

Parks’ tournament wasn’t over yet as she lost to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals as she partnered Caty Mcnally to win the doubles title, defeating the first, third and fourth seed en route to victory.

Not satisfied with those results or her ranking, which fell outside the top 150, Parks chose to extend her season by flying back to Europe from the United States in late November. The move paid off. Parks made it to the semifinals at an ITF event in Valencia and went on to rack up 10 wins in a row to win back-to-back WTA 125 titles in Andorra and France. The victory in France included a 6-2 6-3 opening round victory over top seed Zhang Shuai, who is ranked No. 25 in the world.

Parks has now risen from No. 150 in the rankings to No. 75.

Why could Parks have a grand 2023?

Because she has a big game.

You may recall that at the 2021 US Open, Parks tied the record for the fastest serve at the tournament by a woman, tying Venus Williams with a 125 mph bomb. It put Parks in fifth place on the list of all-time fastest serves on the WTA Tour.

With speed like that, Park’s serve is one of her greatest weapons, and she also has a powerful ground game that is well suited to the indoor courts she’s had success on over the past month.

Like many other Americans, Parks is inspired by Serena and Venus Williams. She hit with both at this year’s US Open and has described Serena as literally playing tennis.

It felt good at the US Open that I could score a hit with both. Especially Serena, because I look up to Serena. She is the GOAT of tennis. What can you do but look up to her? She is literally playing tennis.

When she was 17, Parks said she tried to incorporate a bit of both Serena and Venus Williams into her game. I follow Serena for her service, but I also like Venus moves, she told The Palm Beach Post.

Parks doesn’t hesitate when there is a chance to attack and looks comfortable getting into the net, as she has shown in doubles, where she recently won titles with Zhang and Asia Muhammad.

Parks has been tipped for a breakaway year, along with compatriot Katie Volynets, by former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens. “My two girls. Big year ahead of them. You heard it here first,” Stephens said on Instagram.

What did they say?

Parks to the WTA: “If I keep playing like I feel now, I should go through draws fairly freely. I do see myself in the top 10 next year, which is quite high, but it’s definitely doable. So I think next year top 10 is a goal for me.

I’m looking forward to getting the chance to play in main draws because everyone knows it’s a drag getting through qualifiers. I think that’s what I’m most excited about because when I’m well rested, it’s hard to hold back. So next year is from here.”

Main stats

Age: 21

Current singles ranking: No. 75

Highest singles ranking: No. 75

Coached by: Michael Parks

Awards: Two WTA 125 titles

Did you know?

As a teenager, Parks was a body double for Serena Williams in a Gatorade commercial.

