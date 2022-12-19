USA, Canada renew women’s hockey series in LA – Orange County Register

For the first time in three years, many of the most decorated women’s ice hockey players in the world will return to Southern California during Monday’s Rivalry Series meeting between the US and Canadian national teams at the Crypto.com Arena.

The games in the series are “friendly” in name only, as they are hotly contested matches between the two greatest powers in international women’s ice hockey. The American team consists of established stars such as Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield. Meanwhile, Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin, an all-time great, and Sarah Fillier, a fast riser in recent years, are considered by many to be the two best female players in the world.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to host one of the greatest rivalries in hockey,” said Manon Rhaume, a former Canadian goaltender who works on the Kings’ squad and who became the first woman to win in the 1990s. participated in NHL exhibition games. . “As we continue to grow the game of hockey in California, exposing young girls to the best female hockey players in the world will inspire them to get involved in the game.”

The American side is coached by John Wroblewski, who accepted the position after taking a leave of absence from his previous appearance, as steward of Ontario Reign, Kings top minor league affiliate. Troy Ryan, who previously coached at the college and junior levels, has been guiding Canada since 2019.

That same year, the two sides competed in a thrilling overtime game at Anaheim’s Honda Center in which the U.S. team emerged victorious from the game and the series. It won four of the five encounters, with two games going to extra time, three of which were decided by one goal. After the pandemic disrupted the series the following year, Canada hit back by taking four of six games, the last two wins in OT. Canada had also won the inaugural three-game series.

This fourth iteration of the Rivalry Series will feature seven games for the first time. Monday’s game marks the fifth and second chance for the US to clinch victory in the series. Canada took its first win on Thursday in Henderson, Nevada. It was the third one-goal affair in four matchups.

“That seems to be the story of all games, both teams have equal scoring opportunities and goaltendings sharp,” Wroblewski told reporters. “It’s just about who gets that one bounce, so they have that tonight and we move on.”

The first game went to a shootout and this most recent was decided by a late Sarah Nurse goal. Her family may have some athletic genes: She has a cousin, Kia, in the WNBA; another cousin, Darnell, in the NHL; and two of her uncles played professional football, one of whom was former Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Nurse was also the first black woman to win Olympic gold in ice hockey, an opportunity pioneer and Hall of Famer Angela James was controversially denied in 1998, the year of the first Olympic women’s ice hockey game.

On the American side, mainstays like Knight, Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel (sister of NHL ironman and Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel) have been top producers, with Knights leading by four goals and seven points. They are joined by a California native, Eastvales Cayla Barnes. She competed on the Lady Ducks and LA Selects before going to New England for high school and three seasons at Boston College.

In addition to the game itself, the Kings and the two national programs have hosted other game day activities, including clinics and a young player seminar.

Canada with United States

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Crypto.com Arena