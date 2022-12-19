Sports
Pressure mounts on David Warner to retire, Cricket News 2022
Pressure is mounting on David Warner to make up his mind about his Test future following this week’s disappointing performance at the Gabba, with former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell inviting the veteran opener to withdraw from the five-day format Pull.
Warner recorded scores of 0 and 3 in the series opener against South Africa in Brisbane, failing to silence his critics after a disappointing 24 months with Australian whites.
The southpaw has not scored a Test century since January 2020, averaging 26.07 with the bat since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
During a home summer in which teammates have peeled off several centuries, Warner has yet to reach 50 in three tests on Australian soil.
I think he would consider and possibly should (retire) at the end of the Sydney Test, O’Donnell told SEN breakfast Monday morning.
We didn’t talk about David Warner in the last few innings, we talked about David Warner over the last two years, he hasn’t been the same player as before.
That indicates to me that if David were to find form again, it won’t be long.
We actually have an example area over a long period of time where things were not up to standard.
I just think it’s time.
Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada removed Warner for a golden duck in the first innings at the Gabba with a 83 mph bouncer aimed at his ribcage which was attached to his short leg.
The 36-year-old jumped into the air and clumsily thrust his bat at the Kookaburra, dropping his head and removing his left hand from the willow.
It was an unusually soft dismissal, one that quickly drew comparisons to Ricky Ponting’s embarrassing belly flop at Adelaide Oval in 2012, when his days as a Test cricketer were numbered.
Rabada’s first pitch in the first innings is un-Warner-esque, ODonnell continued.
He came out in that second dig, you could tell he was pumped to the ninth degree.
He was up and down and look he got a beauty but again I just don’t think he’s where he wants to be.
DAVID WARNERS TEST BATTLE AVERAGE THROUGH THE YEARS
2011 48.75
2012 43.77
2013 39.52
2015 63.11
2015 54.87
2016 41.55
2017 49.85
2018 39:00
2019 48.33
2021 38.37
2022 21.64
* Minimum 3 turns
Ponting believes Warner deserves the chance to finish his Test career on his own terms, warning whether the New South Welshman should make a decision before next year’s tours of India and England, where he finished 24.25 and has an average of 26.04.
He’s a champion player you never write champion players off, Ponting told Channel 7.
He goes through a lean trot, now we all want to see him score points.
When he’s done, he deserves to go out on his term. He has been a magnificent mainstay of Australian cricket.
That’s the most disappointing thing for David. He got those 20s, and got the starts against the West Indies and fell through as everyone else at the top made the best of a weak West Indies side.
He deserves the chance to end up the way he wants to end up. I’d hate for him to go to an Indian tour or at the start of the Ashes tour and then get the slap on the shoulder.
That would be a disappointing way to end his career.
It could be after the Sydney Test. Let’s wait. I also hope he gets some runs now and then.
READ MORE
OPEN SOME OLD SCARS: The test carnage did more damage than Gabba’s reputation
SPECIAL TALENT: England rifle shatters 38-year record with third centry
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Brisbane Test, Australian coach Andrew McDonald claimed that Warner was still in the team’s plans for next year’s Border Gavaskar Trophy in the subcontinent.
We’ll see what happens in the next three Test matches, but at this stage he’s firmly in our minds, McDonald said.
He is eager to move forward at this stage.
He has not alluded to anything else. His hunger for work in and around the program is still there. He’s busy with the fold and you’ve seen signs that he’s doing well. He just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen.
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon also supported Warner and called on the country’s cricket fans to do the same.
We all know the X factor of cricketer that David Warner is and the type of batsman he is, Lyon told reporters on Saturday.
He has 100 per cent support from the dressing room and (that) should be the whole Australian public, to be honest. Yes, he got a good steep bouncer today, but that was a great catch to hang on to. I expect David to come out and do great things.
The second Test between Australia and South Africa, which will also mark Warner’s 100th Test match, kicks off at the MCG on Boxing Day, with the first ball scheduled for 10.30am AEDT.
|
