Analysis of two more transfers and a commitment for 2023

Michigan football continues to dominate the transfer portal, adding Coastal Carolina’s EDGE Josaiah Stewart as well as Stanford’s Drake Nugent and also a new 2023 pledge.

Michigan football’s recruiting class in 2023 may not rank as high as Wolverines fans wanted, but the transfer portal ranking of No. 1 overall will do just fine.

It’s a ranking that could certainly change as things progress, but there’s no denying that Michigan football is an early winner thanks to a haul that got even more impressive with two more additions to the transfer portal.

#Michigan has four commits in the Top50 of the @247SportsPortal rankings. – Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann (No. 1 overall)

-Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson (No. 11 overall)

– Coastal Carolina EDGE Josaiah Stewart (No. 24 overall)

– Stanford OL Myles Hinton (No. 41 overall) pic.twitter.com/dRTeCMbWeJ — Brice Marich (@Brice Marich) December 18, 2022

The first was from Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder earned a number of Sun-Belt second and third team honors after posting 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss to Coastal in 2022.

In 2021, Stewart was even better with 12.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, which is why he was the preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year. Stewart is ranked as a four-star recruit in the transfer portal and is ranked No. 24 overall player by 247 sports. He is also ranked as the No. 2 EDGE.

With Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw likely heading to the NFL after this season, it was a good move and a pass rush involving Derrick Moore, Stewart, Eyabi Okie, Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor is quite enticing.

Another experience O-line starter

Not long after Stewart announced his commitment, Michigan football received another offensive line transfer as former Stanford starting center Drake Nugent pledged.

A former three-star recruit, Nugent has started 24 consecutive games for Stanford at center and earned All-Pac 12 honorable mention this season. He is also the third man with double-digit starts in the Pac-12 transfer to U-M .

Michigan has a center job open with the departure of Olu Oluwatimi after this season, but there’s no guarantee that Nugent will win it with Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson also in the mix.

However, Nugent is another quality offensive lineman and the Wolverines have shown a penchant for regularly playing 6-7 guys when it’s earned, so I’m sure the game time will show itself. However, it seems that some guys are making their way to the NFL and that’s understandable.

The depth of the offensive line was also tested this season and the fact that the Wolverines had so much talent there across the board made for little setbacks when there were injuries. That is why it is smart to invest in talent there again.

Nugent is the No. 3 inside offensive lineman in the transfer portal and was rated an 89, which is right below what’s needed for a four-star designation, but still, another proven starter won’t hurt an offensive line that’s among the once again best in college football in 2023, especially after the addition of Nugent’s former teammate, Myles Hinton on Saturday.

Added 3-star safety in the Class of 2023

As if two commitments on the transfer portal weren’t enough, Michigan Football added another piece to its 2023 recruiting class in three-star defensive back D’Juan Waller from Youngstown.

Waller is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and ranks 688th in the class of 2023 according to the On3 consensus ranking. He ranks 23rd in the state of Ohio and preferred Michigan football over Kentucky and West Virginia. He was at one point committed to Toledo.

A late riser, Waller is another solid addition to the Wolverines 2023 class, which is now 20th according to the 247 composite team ranking after their 20th entry. Seven out of 20 are four-star prospects.