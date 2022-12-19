Serena, Swiatek, Gauff and Jabeur lead tributes to classic World Cup final





It was a match for the history books: Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday in a dramatic final against France decided on penalties, and the tennis world watched every turn. She was already in Qatar to watch her Tunisian team play in the group stage, but world number 2 Ons Jabeur was back for the grand final on Sunday. After Beat Emma Raducanu to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition on FridayJabeur wrote down her night out Lusail Stadium live on Twitter, culminating in her take on Argentina’s triumphant celebration. FIFA fever: Azarenka, Badosa, Jabeur, Vekic take part in the World Cup Regardless of which team they supported, players loved the drama. Argentina led both 2-0 at half-time before France tied the game in the second half on two goals from Kylian Mbapp within 90 seconds of each other – a run that pleased American teenager Coco Gauff, who firmly supported the French side suggested. This game just keeps getting crazier sloanestephens (@sloanestephens) December 18, 2022 But when the dust settled, the blue and whites were victorious. Renowned Messi fan Victoria Azarenka was among those who congratulated the Argentina captain on his first-ever World Cup victory, while Argentina supporters Daria Kasatkina and her friend, Natalia Zabiiako, were overcome with emotion at the final whistle. But there was no shortage of love for the runners-up either: French stars Caroline Garcia and Aliz Cornet were among those who gave kudos to ‘Les Bleus’. Former US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini and Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska (as well as ATP stars Juan Martin del Potro and Diego Schwartzman) were among the Argentines who led the applause for their home side. Outside Argentina, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek led the cheers of those impressed by an all-time classic. Did you know we are WORLD CHAMPIONS? I love you Argentina, damn it Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) December 18, 2022 Let’s goooooooooossssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!! ARGENTINA!!!!!! Champions!!!!!!!!!! Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) December 18, 2022 I am now a full football fan. wow probably the best sporting event I’ve seen. so many emotions Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) December 18, 2022

