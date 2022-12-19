After the World Cup, Qatar will be looking for Olympic gold

Doha (AFP) After the World Cup drew both praise and disapproval, the energy-rich Gulf state is now embarking on a marathon to secure the 2036 Olympics and a place as a pillar of world sport.

Even as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals and shed tears in Qatar’s multibillion-dollar stadiums, the sport’s executives were racking up new victories off the field.

During the tournament, Qatar hosted the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships and the opening race of the 2024 World Endurance Championship, adding to the jam-packed sporting calendar.

Formula 1 will return in 2023 and a major renovation of the Qatar circuit took place during the World Cup shutdown.

Qatar also stepped in when China pulled out of hosting the 2023 Asian Cup and will host the 2024 World Swimming Championships.

The beIn Sports channel with its growing viewership and rights portfolio only adds to Qatar’s sports prowess.

Event organizing is “a very powerful game-changing tool,” said Michael Payne, a former chief of marketing for the International Olympic Committee.

Qatar is plowing ahead with its sporting ambitions despite criticism of its track record – particularly the treatment of foreign workers who built the stadiums and power the economy of one of the world’s richest countries.

World Cup stadiums Vincent LEFAI / AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly said that Qatar hosted the “best ever” World Cup, and other federations have also welcomed Qatar’s generosity.

An International Table Tennis Federation official said: “Qatar stepped in to help host events as Covid wreaked havoc on the calendar, and the facilities are all in place”.

Qatar won an overwhelming majority in the ITTF vote against Spain for the 2025 championships.

‘Own Goals’

The 2036 Olympics – which will not be awarded until 2025 – is the next big prize. The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, is an IOC member and Qatar has already bid for the 2016, 2020 and 2032 Games.

Some analysts say the World Cup record will count against Qatar in the Olympic bid.

Changing the date of the opening game three months after the start of the World Cup and banning beer around stadiums two days after the start were “mistakes,” said Jean-Loup Chappelet, an Olympic movement specialist at the University of Lausanne.

“The International Olympic Committee didn’t want any of it (for 2032) and I think it will be exactly the same after the World Cup,” added Chappelet.

Veteran marketing specialist Payne also said Qatar and FIFA had scored “own goals”, but added that these were soon forgotten.

The IOC has a clear policy of rotating the Games and the Olympics have never been held in the Middle East.

But scorching summer temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) mean the IOC would have to move the Games to the winter months.

Qatar could face competition from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which has already bid five times.

The Saudis were part of a Gulf blockade of Qatar from 2017 to 2021.

Ties have since been mended and Qatar has highlighted the Arab fervor shown at the World Cup to claim its success.

The Saudis got a surprise victory over Argentina and Morocco reached the semi-finals.

“It remains to be seen how long the Arab unity and revitalization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will last after the final whistle,” said Danyel Reiche, an associate professor at Georgetown University in Qatar, who is leading a World Cup project.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy in the air after the last match against France which Argentina won in the penalty shoot-out FRANCE FIFE / AFP

Reiche said sport should become “a peace-building tool.”

Qatar and Saudi Arabia should launch a joint Olympic bid, copying co-hosting the next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada and other major events, Reiche said.

“Jointly organizing sporting events with other countries in the Middle East would contribute to Qatar’s image as a good global citizen who has mediated in major conflicts, for example,” said Reiche.

2022 AFP