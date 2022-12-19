Kemol Savory, the Guyana Harpy Eagles and Essequibo wicketkeeper batsman, has been named player of the year after a three-year absence at the Essequibo Cricket Boards awards ceremony, held in the boardroom of the Anna Regina Town Council.
Bruce Vincent has been named Junior Player of the Year and Kumarie Persaud has been named Female Cricket Player of the Year. Left arm spinner Garfield Phillips, who was a shining star in the recent GCB Senior Inter-County Tournament, has been named Emerging Player of the Year.
In honor of cricketers of the past, the ECB awarded Jeff Jones for being the first Essequibian player to score a century in Senior Inter-County Cricket, while Elbert Stephens was awarded for being the first Essequibian player to take five wickets in a final against Berbice, which took place during a match played at Hampton Court.

Winners of the 2022 ECB season pose with ECB President Deleep Singh

Guyana U13 players Ravid Fredricks, Ethan Silas and Darrius Pearson have emerged as the most outstanding players at U13 level and have been awarded accordingly, while Zandon Rose and Nicholas Lovelle, who have excelled at U15 level, have also each been awarded.
Gowkarran Chullai received an award in the U17 category and Bruce Vincent received an award for outstanding performance at the U17 and U19 level.
Cyanne Retimiah and Lavina Ragobeer have been awarded for being the best female cricketers at the Under-19 level, while Kumarie Persaud received an award for being tops at senior level.
As for senior national players Quintin Sampson, Ronsford Beaton, Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory and Keemo Paul, they have all been awarded for outstanding performance at senior level.
Coaches Courtney Gonsalves and Forbes Daniels have been recognized for their contributions to the development of cricket while Coach
Ryan Hercules has been recognized for his level three qualification and for becoming head coach of the senior national team.
In addition, Dasroy Balgobin has been recognized as the first national referee to come from Essequibo.
Minister Charles Ramson graced the ceremony with his presence and expressed congratulations.

