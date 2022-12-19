Former manager of the tennis center in St. Petersburg excelled in sports and community

Jackie Keller did something few people manage to do: She quit one sport after winning a national championship, picked up another sport and won again.

Keller was a champion on the tennis court, on the golf course, and for 37 years of sobriety. In the ten or so years she spent at the St. Petersburg Tennis Center, she helped establish a successful program for players and schoolchildren.

In St. Petersburg, she built the communities she was a part of, not as a star athlete, but as a permanent force.

She took it easy, said cousin Milena Margulis. She wasn’t the kind of person who would walk in and be the loudest, loudest person. That was not her style.

Keller let her actions speak.

She died of bladder cancer on November 22 at the age of 73.

Coach Jackie

Growing up outside of Pittsburgh, Keller didn’t have many opportunities to play sports in high school. So she made them. Keller helped create the Turtle Creek High School girls’ basketball team.

In the 1970s, after completing her degree in education, she returned to her high school and coached basketball, softball, and tennis. In 1975, the girls’ basketball team won the section title. A few years later, Keller began working as an assistant tennis pro before moving to St. Petersburg, which makes sense, her niece Margulis said. You can’t play tennis all year round in Pennsylvania.

Keller worked at Isla del Sol Yacht & County Club and Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club. In 2000, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. After a mastectomy and treatment, she returned to work the following year. In 2002, she joined the St. Petersburg Tennis Center as its general manager. The center, which opened in the 1930s, had a historic building in Bartlett Park and had only 27 members in 2001.

The city planned to close it, said Mike Carroll, a former board chairman and board member of the center. He helped put together a group to save the tennis center. In 2002, he met Keller and hired her as general manager.

In 10 years, we were sustainable, said Keller, a former CFO of the St. Petersburg Times. We had over 150 members, but the most important thing was the after-school program.

Through that program, First Serve, Keller grew enrollment from six children to 300, with 100 regulars coming for tennis lessons and homework help.

We had an idea, Carroll said. Jackie turned it into something very real and promising.

Today, a court at the tennis center is named in honor of Keller.

Air hook

Lisa Grattan recalls stepping into Keller’s hotel room with their teammates every night to talk strategy at the 2007 U.S. Tennis Association national championships.

Keller’s strategy for the team with no players left: no one should get injured.

She led her team with humor, Grattan said, and fierce competition. Her skyhook, a move where she took a ball out of the air with a windmill swing, helped win a crucial point for her team.

After winning nationals, Keller decided it was time to quit tennis and start a new sport.

Terry Decker knew Keller when she was a tennis pro and he was a golf pro on Isla Del Sol. But he hadn’t seen her in twenty years until the day she walked into the St. Petersburg Country Club.

Decker, then head golf pro, recognized Keller right away. He gave her tips and watched her work on it.

Before you know it, she became a very good player.

Keller also became leader of the women’s golf association.

She just worked really hard for it, Decker said, just like everything she did.

Judith Preston met Keller on the golf course and found a golf and travel buddy who loved music and old movies and often won big at poker.

The two traveled and played in Ireland, Scotland, Canada, the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest. In 2016 Keller inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of FameEast Boros Chapter, for her contributions.

In 2019, she won the St. Petersburg Golf Clubs Womens Club Championship.

Keller approached the sports she played as an athlete, her friends said, and everything else with quiet determination.

While she was much better than many people, whether it was tennis or golf or longer sober, Grattan said, she was never too good to help someone else.

Poynter news researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this story.

