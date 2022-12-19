Syracuse women’s hockey half season summary





Well, if you’re a fan of the Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey, 2022 has been one roller coaster ride after another. The Orange started the year 1-7-1 and seemingly struggled with their offensive line, scoring 13 goals in total. In addition, they were locked out four times during this process. However, there were a significant number of silver linings that gave the viewer a glimpse into the 2021-22 CHA Championships. To begin with, Colegate and Clarskon were in sixth and eleventh respectively when the Orange met them, contributing to four of the seven losses of the year. In addition, in those seven games, all but three games were decided by two goals or less, so the Orange has not been a laughing matter all year. And all this is before Syracuse actually played a divisional opponent. Since the Orange’s game against RIT, they have gone 6-6, with highly competitive games against ranked opponents such as 12th-ranked Penn State and 13th-ranked Vermont to close out the year. Freshman coach Britni Smith continued to spark the Orange with many new leaders coming into their own. Madison Primeau has the team’s most goals with nine, including a hat-trick performance on November 4 against Lindenwood. Sara Thompson is second with eight and had a hat-trick herself against Post on November 25. The main star of the show is goaltender Arielle DeSmet, who leads the College Hockey America division with 516 saves and second with a .910 save percentage for the year. All this has played a vital role in keeping Syracuse in most games. DeSmet also stands at 1,940 saves in his career, currently chasing Kallie Billadeau’s record of 2,161 saves. Scroll to Continue All this added up to a 7-13-1 record, but still second in the CHA with a 4-2-0 record in division games. Penn State leads the division. After the winter break, Syracuse will return for the portion of their 2023 schedule, with the first game being a rematch against one of the strongest teams in the country, Colegate, who beat the Dutch 3-0 on September 24. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Tennity Ice Pavilion. SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO RECEIVE THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES TO YOUR INBOX JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

