Lessons on gun violence from my tennis coach

When I was 12 years old, a message on our landline’s answering machine told me that Ernest Atiso, my tennis coach, was shot dead from his cartraded his life for some money and a cell phone.

Ernest was the first instructor who saw something in me or, better yet, taught me to see something in myself. With his gold-toothed smile and thick Ghanaian accent, he’d sent me out to do a few more laps around the tennis complex in the scorching heat of a New York summer, convinced of a burgeoning strength in my scrawny prepubescent body that I hadn’t yet met. . Every winner I hit got a celebratory tap, tap, tap of his racket against the ball basket, his dreadlocks dancing as he proclaimed me queen of the court.

If you’re convinced you’ve had enough, give more, he would sincerely say. And so us tennis students flung our bodies to the ground and then hoisted them back into the air, burpee after burpee, pushing the limits of what we had to give.

For Ernest’s memorial service, several of his students were invited to play tennis in his honor, his coffin lying across the court instead of the net. Then the nets were raised, his body was sent to Ghana for burial, and my life wore on in high school, college, and now medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.

I find myself thinking about Ernest more in medical school than in the 11 years that have passed since his death.

I think of him as me saunter to the Penn tennis courts to take a break from studying with my new classmates, when I hit a beautiful shot, when I feel strong in my body and its abilities, when my friends clap their hands against their rackets to indicate applause.

I think of him when my friends and I, as we eat frozen yogurt in our neighborhood plaza at Graduate Hospital, are too often startled by a loud noise, our eyes betraying the question: gunfire or fireworks?

I think most of Ernest when I watch a man my age ride into the trauma room at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, his body riddled with gunfire. I think of him as I stand on a step in the operating room and peer over the many surgeons’ hands deftly sewing a patchwork quilt out of the man’s insides; when I see his brain herniated in a small puddle near my shoe; when his life slips through his steadily slackening grip, his radial pulse yelping a little longer; when his body is convinced it’s had enough, and the room pitifully accepts that there really was nothing left to give.

I also wonder if Ernest was rushed to a hospital, how many bags of blood were hung up when he finished speaking, if he knew he was dying. I wonder who was standing in their OR thinking of someone they knew whose final moments might have played out a similar course.

In almost every level of biology class, starting with the introduction of the cell cycle in fifth grade through advanced electives in medical school, at some point the teacher asks students to raise their hands if they see someone know who died of cancer. And every time many hands go up. In front of for many of us, cancer is our driving force, one of the many reasons we went to study medicine.

But there has been a revolution in cancer treatment as more screening and emerging treatments have helped people live longer than ever before. In the face of these therapeutic triumphs, as cancer gradually fades from our view, gun violence has covertly taken an insidious center stage.

In the coming years, a new question will be asked of American students in their biology classes: How many of you have lost someone to gun violence?

I remember once, when I nailed a baseline forehand crosscourt winner at 16, I looked excitedly at my coach, awaiting validation.

He shook his head dissatisfied. I threw my arms at my sides.

But that was a perfect shot, I wailed, my growing fatigue accelerated by his disapproval.

The perfect shot is the shot you never had to hit, he began, because you should have won the point long before you needed it. The point should have ended five shots ago. You should have put the ball away sooner.

The perfect picture is the one we don’t see. It’s the ball that doesn’t need to be hit, the bullet that never leaves its chamber, the gun that gets put away and never used.

Ella Eisinger is a sophomore medical student at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.