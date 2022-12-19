North Haven Boys Hockey off to a perfect start

Senior Tommy Guidone scored two goals in North Haven’s 6–1 win over Lyman Hall. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier

On December 14, the North Haven Nighthawks boys hockey team kicked off the season against SCC foe and rink rival, the Lyman Hall Trojans. The Nighthawks jumped on the Trojans early. Tommy Guidone scored at 7:21 of the first with assists from Will Sullivan and Alex Petersen to give North Haven a 1–0 lead. Just 21 seconds later, the Trojans tied the score at 1-1, but then North Haven took a lead they would never relinquish, as Alex Petersen made it 2-1 with a Tommy Guidone assist at 11 :38 of the first period. The Nighthawks blew the game open in the second period as defenseman Jake Donovan scored just 0:13 seconds with an assist to Will Sullivan to make it 3-1 North Haven. Donovan struck again later in the period at 13:54 with assists from Nolan Cole and Paul Mastriano to make it 4–1. Finally, at 14:59, Tommy Guidone scored his second goal from Alex Petersen to end the period as North Haven led 5–1 going into the final period. Will Sullivan closed the scoring at 1:27 with an Alex Petersen assist as the Nighthawks rolled out to a 6-1 victory. Bryce Petersen took the win for North Haven between the pipes.

On December 17, North Haven hosted Division 1 SCC foe the St. Joes Cadets at the Northford Ice Pavilion. It was an extremely entertaining match. Freshman Bryce Mastriano scored his first high school goal on a beautiful individual effort to put the Nighthawks ahead 1-0. Another freshman, Paul Mastriano, provided the assist. St. Joes tied the game at 1-1 at 6:45 to close the score in the first inning. At 1:06 of the second period, North Haven made it 2–1 on a Will Sullivan goal, with assists from Tommy Guidone and Owen Quick. St. Joes scored two quick goals at 2:02 and 3:39 of the second period to give the Cadets a 3–2 lead, which was the score at the end of two. In the third, North Haven took control of the game as Bryce Mastriano scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-3, then Tommy Guidone made it 4-3 for the Nighthawks, with Alex Petersen and Will Sullivan taking the provided assists. , at 8:51. St. Joes drew the keeper for an extra striker and tied the score with 0:01 left on the clock to tie the game at 4–4 and send the game into extra time. At 1:46 into the extra session, Will Sullivan with an assist to Tommy Guidone sent the home fans happy as North Haven skated away with a 5–4 win to give North Haven a 2–0 record to start the season. Bryce Petersen picked up his second win of the season in net for the Nighthawks. North Haven return to action on Wednesday 21st December with an 8.15am game at Greenwich and then return home on Friday 23rd December at 3.15pm to take on Westhill/Stamford.

Information courtesy of Donald Funaro