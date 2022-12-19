Sports
North Haven Boys Hockey off to a perfect start
Senior Tommy Guidone scored two goals in North Haven’s 6–1 win over Lyman Hall. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier
On December 14, the North Haven Nighthawks boys hockey team kicked off the season against SCC foe and rink rival, the Lyman Hall Trojans. The Nighthawks jumped on the Trojans early. Tommy Guidone scored at 7:21 of the first with assists from Will Sullivan and Alex Petersen to give North Haven a 1–0 lead. Just 21 seconds later, the Trojans tied the score at 1-1, but then North Haven took a lead they would never relinquish, as Alex Petersen made it 2-1 with a Tommy Guidone assist at 11 :38 of the first period. The Nighthawks blew the game open in the second period as defenseman Jake Donovan scored just 0:13 seconds with an assist to Will Sullivan to make it 3-1 North Haven. Donovan struck again later in the period at 13:54 with assists from Nolan Cole and Paul Mastriano to make it 4–1. Finally, at 14:59, Tommy Guidone scored his second goal from Alex Petersen to end the period as North Haven led 5–1 going into the final period. Will Sullivan closed the scoring at 1:27 with an Alex Petersen assist as the Nighthawks rolled out to a 6-1 victory. Bryce Petersen took the win for North Haven between the pipes.
On December 17, North Haven hosted Division 1 SCC foe the St. Joes Cadets at the Northford Ice Pavilion. It was an extremely entertaining match. Freshman Bryce Mastriano scored his first high school goal on a beautiful individual effort to put the Nighthawks ahead 1-0. Another freshman, Paul Mastriano, provided the assist. St. Joes tied the game at 1-1 at 6:45 to close the score in the first inning. At 1:06 of the second period, North Haven made it 2–1 on a Will Sullivan goal, with assists from Tommy Guidone and Owen Quick. St. Joes scored two quick goals at 2:02 and 3:39 of the second period to give the Cadets a 3–2 lead, which was the score at the end of two. In the third, North Haven took control of the game as Bryce Mastriano scored his second goal of the game to make it 3-3, then Tommy Guidone made it 4-3 for the Nighthawks, with Alex Petersen and Will Sullivan taking the provided assists. , at 8:51. St. Joes drew the keeper for an extra striker and tied the score with 0:01 left on the clock to tie the game at 4–4 and send the game into extra time. At 1:46 into the extra session, Will Sullivan with an assist to Tommy Guidone sent the home fans happy as North Haven skated away with a 5–4 win to give North Haven a 2–0 record to start the season. Bryce Petersen picked up his second win of the season in net for the Nighthawks. North Haven return to action on Wednesday 21st December with an 8.15am game at Greenwich and then return home on Friday 23rd December at 3.15pm to take on Westhill/Stamford.
Information courtesy of Donald Funaro
function share(i){ popupWindow=window.open( i, "popUpWindow", "height=300, width=500,resizable=yes,scrollbars=yes,menubar=no,location=no,directories=no,status=yes" ) };
jQuery('#more-share').on('click', function() { $('#moreShare').toggle();
});
|
Sources
2/ https://www.zip06.com/sports/20221218/north-haven-boys-hockey-off-to-perfect-start/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Haven Boys Hockey off to a perfect start
- A long, cold winter awaits PC makers. This could be good news for his PC buyers.
- World leaders send Hanukkah greetings
- Andrs Tirado, the actor found dead in a house in Rome, CDMX El Financiero
- Knight girls claim first wins in dominant fashion – Nebraska City News Press
- January 6 committee examines Donald Trump’s accusations
- Google launches new AI initiative to connect millions of Indians
- Congress asks PM Modi 5 questions on India-China border dispute
- Lessons on gun violence from my tennis coach
- Gold Prices UK Today | Live Charts – Forbes Advisor UK
- Logomania will still be visible in 2023
- Intertronics Releases Robot ROI Guide