Know your gamer: the need for identity verification in the gaming industry 2023

Isn’t it about time the video game business straightened out its KYG (Know Your Gamer) problem in an industry where bullying, discrimination and even money laundering are rampant?

It’s fair to say that most of us have participated in playing at least one video game. More than 3 billion people around the world now spend their free time playing video games, whether on a console, computer or smartphone. It should come as no surprise that the market is estimated to be worth more than $300 billion.

Since the arrival of Pong, a table tennis-themed Atari video game, in 1972, the industry has seen significant development. The days of players queuing outside video game stores to buy their favorite new release are long gone. Today, Internet sales account for 83% of video game sales.

A significant increase of online gaming has also occurred, in part due to the advent of high-speed internet and other technological advances that allow for multi-player gaming with up to 200 gamers in a single lobby. Large gaming communities today can be found on digital media delivery systems offered by gaming companies such as Xbox Live, PlayStation Network (PSN), Steam and Ubisoft Connect. Research by a technology company found that 84% of gamers think playing video games helps them find people with similar interests. The social component of video games has never been more crucial in an increasingly lonely society.

Why gaming platforms depend on community-driven experiences

Despite providing players with exciting and satisfying adventures and the chance to interact with individuals from all over the world, the video game industry has never been without controversy. Similar to 1980s horror movies, violent real-world events are often attributed to video games. Some online gaming platforms have been criticized for being poisonous cesspools, which are certainly not suitable places for children to spend their free time. They are also criticized for their addictive nature, leading children to spend thousands of dollars on microtransactions, and for increasing incidents of online grooming, harassment and racism.

Because of this, communities are putting increasing pressure on online gaming platforms to maintain a player-safe atmosphere. Failure to do so could adversely affect their reputation, revenue, player interest, gaming experience and the gaming community as a whole.

It is often seen that toxic behavior increases with the size of an online group. Bullying and verbal abuse are now almost always a part of the gaming communityperhaps spurred on by the anonymity offered by online gaming platforms.

The Anti-Defamation League surveyed a representative sample of U.S. players about the incidence of toxic behavior for its third annual survey in 2021. It found that while 60% of respondents aged 13 to 17 reported experiencing harassment in online multiplayer games, 71% of adult online gamers reported serious assault, including physical threats, stalking and persistent harassment. In addition, 42% of women and 41% of African Americans said they had experienced harassment because of their race or gender.

But how can video game publishers ensure that their players are treated with respect and that there is no bullying, harassment or cheating?

The current measures of gaming platforms, such as freezing or blocking accounts, do not appear to be a sufficient deterrent. Players can easily open a new account, rejoin the community and continue their bad behavior. How? One of the main reasons is that when signing up for an online gaming account there are now extremely few if any identity verification procedures.

Why KYC for online multiplayer gaming should be a priority

While KYC Online gambling rules have been around for some time, there is very little regulatory control over the online gambling companies. Gaming platforms now face a dilemma due to mounting pressure from campaigners, the general public and gaming communities: should they follow rigorous customer onboarding to verify the identity of players and risk losing customers who do not want to prove their identity? Can they afford not to when doing so could negatively impact their reputation, business interruption and the gaming experience? should be the most pressing question.

In the future, is it likely that regulators will focus on gaming platforms and require all players to verify their identities? In addition to being a disincentive for players engaging in bad behavior, this degree of accountability would of course prevent minors from accessing certain games or making online microtransaction purchases. These restrictions may be based on PEGI requirements. KYC checks can also be used to stop money laundering.

How Gamer Identity Verification Eliminates Player Risk

According to a recent report by the European Commission’s Radicalization Awareness Network, Steam and PSN, among others, can serve as “hotbeds for radicalisation”. Since it has become more difficult to launder money through financial services companies, criminal groups have been looking for new ways to engage in illegal operations, such as renting out vacation homes.

Very soon, authorities will very likely start demanding KYC standards in the business due to the rising popularity of microtransactions and the possibility of money laundering.

Criminal groups are always looking for new ways to make money, and video game payment systems have become a prime target. Due to the lack of identity verification regulations, the use of virtual currency for in-game purchases, both convertible and non-convertible, has proven to be a successful method of money laundering.

According to an investigation, Fortnite is commonly used for money laundering and ticket sales, a type of credit card fraud where stolen credit cards are used to purchase gift cards or charge prepaid cards. Fraudsters acquire in-game currency with illegally obtained money and then use the virtual currency to purchase in-game items. In the end, they sell the products for clean money.

Trading between individual accounts had to stop after Valve revealed that “nearly all” microtransactions in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive were misused for money laundering. Therefore, the real question may not be whether authorities will consider the video game business, but when.

How Digital KYC overcomes player fatigue over account logins

From a gamer’s point of view, signing up and creating accounts is often seen as a hassle that hinders the fun, but automated identity verification solutions can be easily incorporated into a player onboarding process without interfering with the gaming experience. On the business side, KYC helps gambling companies filter out the toxic players that are devastating their communities, in addition to helping them better understand their players. If AML restrictions once implemented, having these procedures in place today would help video game companies stay ahead of the competition.

The next stage in creating better and safer online gaming communities should include KYC. Proprietary authenticated using leading technologies will help verify gaming accounts which in turn will make it easier and more accurate to identify bad players and eradicate verbal abuse, cheating, bullying and fraud. Being able to quickly confirm their identity and prove they are the real owner, it can also help gamers regain control of their account after a takeover.

Although banking and financial services are often the first to be implemented digital identity verification solutions as regulated companies, such technology and procedures have a wide variety of use cases in other industries including online video games, skill gaming and gambling companies.

