Buffs secure transfer to West Virginia, three-star linebacker – BuffZone

On Friday afternoon, Deion Sanders was focused on coaching his last game at Jackson State, but he also knew how important the weekend was in his new job.

When asked if he’s excited to be a Colorado Buffalo, Sanders responded by saying, “I’m excited to flip this thing.” I’m excited about that. And I like the challenge of it.

Following JSU’s disappointing loss to North Carolina Central in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Sanders is now going all-in on the challenge at CU. And the process of turning it around is in full swing.

On Sunday, the Buffs received verbal commitments from West Virginia transfer Taijh Alston and three-star linebacker prospect Kofi Taylor-Barrocks.

The early signing period for the national letter of intent begins Wednesday and a recruiting dead period begins Monday, making this an important weekend for Sanders and his staff.

According to 247Sports.com, there were about 25 recruits on campus this weekend, including Alston, a six-foot-tall, 255-pound player who will be a seventh-year senior in 2023.

After being redshirted at East Carolina in 2017, he spent the 2018 season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, earning first-team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College honors.

Alston has played in West Virginia for the past four years, but played in only three games from 2019-2020 due to injuries. In 2021, he started 12 games, recording 37 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. This year, he played in all 12 games and had 18 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

During his first three years with West Virginia, he was a teammate of Josh Chandler-Semedo, who transferred to CU last summer and led the Buffs in tackles this season.

Taylor-Barrocks, a 6-3, 220-pound linebacker from England, committed to Sanders and Jackson State on September 29, but disbanded on Saturday. Former CU staff offered Taylor-Barrocks a scholarship this summer.

In total, Taylor-Barrocks has 10 scholarship offers, including from Michigan State, Mississippi, and West Virginia. He is the fifth prep player to commit to CU since Sanders was hired on Dec. 4. In total, CU has committed 11 prep players.

Among the other players in Boulder this weekend was South Carolina’s Vicari Swain, a four-star athlete from Carrollton, Georgia; Kansas commits Kasen Weisman, a three-star quarterback from Douglasville, Georgia; and four-star athlete Malachi Coleman of Lincoln, Neb. He was expected to sign with Nebraska, but Coleman canceled an official visit to Michigan to visit CU instead.

According to 247Sports transfers, Vonta Bentley (linebacker from Clemson), Shane Cokes (defensive lineman from Dartmouth), Remahn Davis (running back from Vanderbilt), Jimmy Horn Jr. (South Florida receiver) and PJ Williams (Texas A&M offensive lineman) are also visiting CU.

On Saturday night, Sanders’ two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, both officially entered the transfer portal. Both are sophomores at Jackson State, and Sanders has said his sons are going with him. Sanders has said at least 10 JSU players will join him in Boulder.

Shedeur is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback who completed 70.6% of his passes for 3,732 yards, 40 touchdowns and just six interceptions this season for the Tigers. He also ran for 173 yards and six scores. In the Celebration Bowl, he threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a score. A possible fifth touchdown pass was dropped in the end zone in overtime.

Shilo is a 6-0, 195-pound safety who has played in just eight games this season. He had 20 tackles, including five on Saturday, an interception and four pass breakers. He started his career with South Carolina before transferring to JSU. Since he has already transferred once, he must graduate before coming to CU and may need to spend the spring semester at Jackson State.

Also on Sunday, Carter left Stoutmire, a 5-11, 170-pound cornerback from Plano, Texas, of Arizona and is expected to sign with CU. A three-start prospect with a handful of Power 5 offerings, he was in Boulder this weekend. His father, Omar, played two seasons with Sanders on the Dallas Cowboys (1997-1998).