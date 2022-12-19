Here’s a rundown of Tennis Warehouse’s best-selling rackets in 2022:

1.Wilson Ultra 100v4

The Ultra 100L v4 takes the spin and power of the standard Ultra 100 and packs it into a lighter, faster package. As a result, it’s perfect for the up and coming intermediate player, especially if they want an easy-to-use tool to load the ball with speed and spin.

For 2022, Wilson adds its unique flexible FORTYFIVE weave to the carbon fiber layout. Not only does this technology help flex the racquet vertically (which complements modern topspin mechanics), but it also provides a welcome boost in pockets and comfort.

Other updates include a redesigned beam, including the addition of a thinner shaft for speed.

All in all, this update not only retains the explosive speed and easy power of the previous version, but also adds a more arm-friendly feel. Intermediate players looking for a powerful and spin-friendly weapon should take a serious look at this racquet.

2. Babolat Pure Aero 2023

With its “best of class” combination of speed, spin and power, the Pure Aero is one of the most popular and versatile rackets ever made. With a string of 11.2 ounces and a snappy swing weight of less than 325, this stick delivers easy acceleration from the baseline and quick handling at the net.

It also possesses the kind of spin-friendly precision and raw power that is dangerous in the hands of aggressive players. For 2022, in addition to a more arm-friendly flex point, Babolat adds comfort with NF technology, which uses flax inserts in the handle and top ring to soften ball impact.

Babolat also updates its FSI Spin technology with a slightly smaller string spacing. The result is more control (and confidence) in maximizing stroke speed in the service of power and spin. Intermediate and advanced players looking for a fast spin monster with surgical aiming will love this update.

3. Head Extreme MP 2022

Meet the Extreme MP 2022! With this update, Head serves up an impressive combination of speed, spin and power. At 11.2 ounces, the Extreme MP is not only ideal for intermediate players, but it should also appeal to the advanced ball striker who craves pure speed. Like our favorite modern players’ rackets, this stick is great for whipping up heavy spin, hitting winners on the run and reacting quickly to the net.

For 2022, the Head product team has added a little more head light balance for easier acceleration. They’ve also reduced the spacing between the strings for added control, making it easier to maximize shot speed when loading the ball with spin.

To improve performance, Head added an Auxetic construction to the yoke, which optimizes response based on impact force and location. Additional technologies include Spin Grommets that allow greater string movement for improved snapback.

As with the previous generation, this racket has Graphene 360+ for improved stability, power and feel. Ultimately, with its combination of speed, spin, and power, this update is a great option for aggressive players looking to load the ball with speed and spin.

4. Yonex EZONE 98 2022

Yonex adds another chapter to the EZONE 98! As with previous generations, this control-focused stick combines spin-friendly aiming with raw speed. Like the 2015 DR version (a staff favourite), this 2022 update offers above average feel, comfort and stability for a light player’s racket.

It also plays deceptively soft and forgiving given that it has an RA stiffness north of 64. Granted, it lacks the mass-based power and plow through of its heavier counterparts, but you’ll appreciate the quick handling when scrambling on defense , fleeing shots or charging from the net. For this update, Yonex adds 2G NAMD SPEED to the shaft, resulting in a more powerful response with better ball feedback. Yonex also redesigned the bar construction, adding a thicker, more convex cross-section in the shaft (for stability) along with a thinner frame face (for softer response).

Other technologies include Yonex’s proven ISOMETRIC head shape, a unique design feature that makes Yonex rackets feel more generous and forgiving than conventionally shaped equivalents. Ultimately, these rackets with raw speed and scalpel-like targeting make it one of the most accessible player rackets on the market. The fact that it feels great on contact makes it hard to beat.

5. Tecnifibre Tempo 298 Iga

For 2022, Tecnifibre updates the Tempo 298 Iga with a new cosmetic, but retains the specifications and excellent playability of the original model. Endorsed by rising WTA phenom Iga Swiatek, this stick delivers a great combination of speed, precision and spin.

Weighted for intermediate players, the Tempo 298 is slightly lighter than a typical modern player racket, making it one of the faster rackets in its class. It should also satisfy more advanced ball forwards who want easy acceleration or a platform for customization.

Notable technologies include Dynacore XTC, a unique material that helps reduce harsh vibrations. Tecnifibre has also filled parts of the racket with foam to create a firmer and more comfortable hitting experience. From the baseline, the Tempo 298 IGA offers a crisp and lively response with easy targeting through full swings.

Like the rackets of the best modern players, this stick accelerates with explosive speed, making it easier for you to generate pace and spin. While not as heavy and stable as a traditional player’s racket, the Tempo 298 IGA feels solid for its weight, while also providing advanced players with plenty of room to adjust the weight.

At the net, this racquet comes around extremely fast, making it great for reaction volleys. The Tempo 298 IGA also excels at serving, where you’ll find enough spin and pop to put your opponent on the defensive. Ultimately, Tecnifibre has produced an impressive weapon for a wide range of players and skill levels with this light player racket.

6. Head boom MP 2022

Meet the Boom MP! With its fast handling and spin-friendly targeting, this 11 ounce racket is perfect for the intermediate player who wants a light and user-friendly player racket.

It will also appeal to the more advanced player who wants speed without sacrificing too much stability. In addition to its explosive acceleration, the Boom MP has been carefully designed to deliver excellent ball feedback, great touch and arm-friendly comfort.

Technologies include a Morph Beam, which combines an elongated box girder shaft with more powerful construction in the head. The Boom MP also has a wider, more responsive contact zone in the top ring where experienced players make contact.

The result is not only a larger sweet spot, but also a more generous spin window at the maximum leverage point of the racket (think of a heavy ball). In addition to Graphene 360+ (which helps with power and stability), this racquet includes a unique flexible Auxetic construction in the yoke, a feature that optimizes ball feedback based on impact location.

According to our Tennis Warehouse testers, this racquet’s controllable power, great pocket size and fast delivery put it in good company alongside the racquets of our favorite modern players. The fact that it feels better than many of its competitors is a nice bonus.

7. Prince ATS Textreme Tour 98

With the Prince ATS Textreme Tour 98, Prince adds a new member to the Tour family. With its 98-inch head, this racquet offers a little more power than the Tour 95, but still manages to surgically target full cuts.

Signature technology is Prince’s Anti-Torque System (ATS) with Textreme and Twaron in both the shank and top hoop. The result is less frame torque from impact, resulting in a more stable hitting experience. In groundstrokes, the Tour 98 feels fast, spin-friendly and precise.

While it’s on the control side, there’s certainly enough pop to keep the ball moving down the court, and the creamy 62-RA stiffness provides an arm-friendly ride with great feedback. Ultimately, this is an impressive addition to the Tour franchise. Intermediate and advanced players looking for easy targeting and a good feel will love this one.

