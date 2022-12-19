Federer, Nadal & Del Potro congratulate Argentina, Messi on World Cup triumph | ATP tour

Argentina beat France to lift the trophy
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal headlined ATP Tour stars taking to social media on Sunday to respond to the epic FIFA World Cup final, as Lionel Messi led Argentina past France for the trophy.
Federer wrote on Instagram: “Fairytale things Argentina! Again and again you @leomessi have redefined greatness. It is a privilege to watch you. Congratulations Leo &. Special and historic.”
Nadal posted on Instagram stories congratulating both the Argentines and the French on the classic match. “Enjoy it champions,” he wrote in one of his posts.
Argentines, led by Juan Martin del Potro, quickly took to social media to celebrate their country’s victory.
Former world number 1 Andy Murray, who praised Messi during the tournament, once again shared his opinion of the global superstar: “Is Messi the greatest athlete of all time? Just forget football,” Murray wrote. “What a man.”
Is Messi the greatest athlete of all time? Just forget football. What a man.
Casper Ruud, who wore an Argentinian jersey with his name on it during the championship, also congratulated the winners.