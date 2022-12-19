Sports
‘Twaada kutta kutta, saada kutta Tommy’, Virender Sehwag BRUTALLY trolls Cricket Australia for hypocrisy as AUS vs SA 1st test ends in 2 days | Cricket news
The first Test between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba, Brisbane ended in two days with 34 wickets in 142 overs. Australia won the Test match by six wickets. The Gabba’s pitch became the talk of the day after the Test match as many cricket pundits and South African captain Dean Elgar criticized Cricket Australia for preparing a pitch that ended a five-day Test match within two days. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also used social media to denounce Cricket Australia’s hypocrisy. “142 overs and not even 2 days and they have the audacity to give lectures on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India it would have been labeled the end of test cricket, screwing up test cricket and what No. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling,” Sehwag wrote on his Twitter account.
142 overs and not even 2 days and they have the guts to lecture about what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India it would have been labeled as the end of Test cricket, ruining Test cricket and what not. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling. #AUSvSA
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022
Why did they leave so much grass on the Gabba field!???????? It has historically been one of the best fields for Test Cricket in the world.. So why change it?? It was a shocking pitch.. #AUSvsSA
Michael Vaughan (@Michael Vaughan) December 18, 2022
Following the trend set by the former England captain, Michael Vaughan also posted a tweet asking why there was so much grass on the pitch. He was shocked by the way the field behaved in the first Test. “Why did they leave so much grass on the Gabba pitch!???????? It’s historically one of the best pitches for Test cricket in the world.. So why change it? It was a shocking pitch.. #AUSvsSA” , Vaughan wrote on Twitter.
pic.twitter.com/pEy7VcNA0J
Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) December 18, 2022
Sehwag also compared how world cricket reacted to India’s win against England in 2020, when Rohit Sharma’s side defeated The Three Lions in Ahemdabad. Subsequently, many cricket pundits criticized BCCI for giving India a perfect spin-friendly pitch. “Twaada kutta kutta, saada kutta Tommy, Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai #ausvssa #testcricket,” Sehwag wrote on Facebook.
After the end of the match, South Africa captain Elgar said: “60 more runs and we would have been in the match. Still trying to wrap my head over what happened. Pretty snappy wicket, bowlers licking their lips. Challenging the hitters that’s okay, but on the other hand, I don’t see this as a fair game. Frankly, I don’t think we could prepare any better. The circumstances weren’t in the batters’ favor, the cooperation between Smith and Head made all the difference. We have an unplanned extra three days, that’s good. When you have two high-quality bowling attacks, people want to see that, but they want to watch it all five days.”
Australia captain Pat Cummins also admitted the pitch was tricky, “Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted took us to this winning position. (On the pitch it’s tough) I’m a bowler , so you’re asking the wrong person. But it was a tough wicket, thanks to Head for the way he batted – he almost scored a hundred. (About Mitch Starc) He’s a huge member of our team, showing his longevity and he’s getting better. I’m looking forward to having a few days off, celebrating Christmas and then being ready for Boxing Day, which is always a big celebration.”
