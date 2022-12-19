World Tennis League Day 1 Predictions, including Auger-Aliassime vs Kyrgios





It’s Day 1 of the newly established World Tennis League tournament. Team Kites, led by WTA #1 Iga Swiatek, will take on Team Eagles who will enlist the services of Nick Kyrgios and Caroline Garcia. During the event, there are two singles matches and one mixed doubles match per day. So who will score the points on what promises to be an entertaining day of the Greatest Show On Court? World Tennis League Day 1 Predictions Holger Rune and Sania Mirza against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna Head to Head: first meeting Since returning from her pregnancy, Sania Mirza has failed to repeat her trophy-laden success in the past 18 months. But she is undoubtedly the most experienced and highly successful doubles operator in the field this week. She joins forces with the fast rising Dane Holger Rune. Rune will certainly use this experience as a starting point to learn a thing or two on the double track. Tactically, this should increase his court awareness and give him the freedom to try out the silky smooth shots. They play the versatile duo Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna. Bopanna has turned back the years and played with distinction in 2022, winning three doubles titles at the age of 42. He has a cunning partner in Andreescu who can mix it up and read the game well. But I think the energetic Rune can make the difference in this matchup.

Prediction: Rune/Mirza in 3 Embed from Getty Images Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia Head to Head: Substitution 2-1 Garcia Swiatek was the most dominant player in 2022 with more wins and titles than any woman. Garcia, for her part, put her first-half slump behind her and posted a stunning run of results at the start of the grass-court season. She made a big impact in the second half of the campaign, winning a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati as a qualifier and the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth. Garcia’s only defeat at the WTA Finals came in the group stage when she lost to Swiatek. It was her second match at the event, further cementing the idea that she is a momentum player and tends to struggle early on. That could very well be the case here.

Prediction: Swiatek in 3 Embed from Getty Images Felix Auger-Aliassime v Nick Kyrgios Head to Head: Auger Aliassime 2-0 Kyrgios Kyrgios, as he puts it, thrives in a team environment. But the same can be said for Auger-Aliassime, who just started leading Canada to historic Davis Cup success last month. The 22-year-old was also part of Team World’s first Laver Cup win in London, scoring a decisive straight-set victory over Novak Djokovic in a singles match. Kyrgios was forced to forgo his third round match against Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon last year with an abdominal injury, so he will have a chance to make amends here. He played in a Saudi exhibition event last week and lost to Cameron Norrie. This game is too close to decide, especially with a 10-point tiebreaker that could decide things. Kyrgios has won a few over time, so it might be wise to side with the Aussie.

Prediction: Kyrgios in 3 Key photo of Getty.

