Whose is the maple leaf? Artist claims hockey team logo

The only thing more Canadian than small town hockey is the red maple leaf. A minor league hockey club in Ontario is now being told to ditch its team jerseys and merchandise because a BC artist owns the maple leaf logo.
The intellectual property disputes raise the question of whether anyone can actually own the red maple leaf, a ubiquitous symbol of Canada since the 19th century
Kim Hunter is based in Vancouver and describes her work as a mix of traditions, culture and our modern times on its website. She sells clothing, mugs, prints, and other Canadiana merchandise featuring the red maple leaf.
Her intellectual property attorneys claim that the red maple leaf is used by Muskoka Rock Hockey Association is an image she created in 2005 called Classic Canada Maple Lead Souvenir and she owns the copyright to the image.
A red maple leaf on Muskoka Rock’s team jerseys appears behind the team’s name with two hockey sticks underneath.
The small hockey club has about 50 to 70 young players, boys and girls between the ages of six and thirteen. They hail from Parry Sound, Port Carling, Mactier and Humphrey, Ontario, rural Muskoka communities that bustle in summer cottage season but revolve around the hockey rink come winter.
On 24 November, the club received a letter from Hunters lawyers saying they were not authorized to use the image as a team logo and on merchandise. It asked them to immediately stop any further use of the image and remove it from their website and social media. It also asked the club to remove all merchandise bearing the logo and provide a detailed sales report detailing revenue generated from the sale of infringing products.
It also noted that Hunter will not hesitate to file a complaint for copyright infringement in the Federal Court of Canada if no out-of-court settlement is reached.
It certainly caught us off guard, says Scott Lucas, president of the Muskoka Rock hockey club. He says the club doesn’t make any money from merchandise. They rely on registration fees and fundraising to keep registration fees affordable for families around here.
It’s not the first time Hunter has taken legal action for copyright infringement.
In 2018, she sued the British Columbia Lottery Corporation for allegedly using her maple leaf design on scratch cards for Canada’s 150th anniversary. The case was resolved confidentially in April 2019, the defendant’s lawyer, David Wotherspoon, told the National Post.
Hunter is also currently suing Levi Strauss & Co. in the California courts for copyright infringement.
The intellectual property disputes raise the question of whether anyone can actually own the red maple leaf, a ubiquitous symbol of Canadian identity. since the 19th century. The maple leaf has been Canada’s official national symbol since the new maple leaf flag was raised on January 28, 1965, after it was proclaimed by Queen Elizabeth II.
It was used as a logo for sports uniforms for the Summer Olympics in London, England as early as 1908. From 1910 to 1913, it appeared on the jersey of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team. In 1927 it became the logo of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
From Air Canada to Maple Leaf Foods to Petro Canada, numerous Canadian companies also use the icon for their identity.
No single person or entity owns the intellectual property rights to all maple leaves, said Sarah OGrady, an attorney and partner at CPST Law LLP with expertise in trademark and intellectual property.
However, individuals or entities may own intellectual property rights to their particular maple leaf image, she says.
The key to determining if a work is original is to find out if there was skill and judgment on the part of a creator, explains OGrady.
An agreement without copying is not copyright infringement, she said. Infringement requires actual copying of the work.
Hunters’ attorneys say they want their client to receive reasonable compensation because she makes a living by selling and licensing her artistic works featuring the maple leaf. Her livelihood would be harmed if it is used without payment of any compensation. The National Post tried to reach the artist, but he did not immediately respond.
It’s not just that it’s a similar blade. It’s her job. She does not claim copyright to the maple leaf or images of maple leaves, Zach Nickels of Toronto law firm Dipchand LLP told the National Post.
She started with a real leaf, but manipulated and demanded the symmetry and balance and shape, cutting and moving parts, moving the spine to make it more balanced, because it doesn’t occur naturally.
Hunters leaf is deep red and has five cardinal points with jagged edges and a thin stem with a bulbous tip.
Muskoka Rock adopted their logo in 2014. We had hired a company at the time, as I understand it, to develop the logo and go through the proper processes to make sure we weren’t infringing anything, Lucas said.
No one was currently on the association’s board, all parent volunteers were there in 2014, he said, meaning they are doing their research to learn more and determine next steps.
Elizabeth Dipchand, who specializes in intellectual property at the law firm that bears her name and represents Hunter, said sending the letter to the hockey club was a way of starting dialogue and is not punitive or malicious.
We weren’t trying to shake off small local organizations, Dipchand said. Our concern is to ensure that we represent our customers’ rights appropriately when commercial use is involved.
