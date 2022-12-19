Sports
table tennis came into his life in an incredible way
Photography: Rafael Sierra P.
By Christopher Cortez A.
I am 21 years old. More than half of her life has been spent with the table tennis. But the way discipline in life came from Braulio NeiraIt’s not common at all. He didn’t teach him an older relative, nor is it a family tradition: it was a competition in his family’s town, Constitucin. Yes, a competition, and she tells it with a smile on her face and anticipating that “this story is super crazy.”
Many years ago, my grandmother went to a supermarket in Constitucin. She took out a juice and in that juice was a puff. Only that box had the prize and she won a ping pong table. She didn’t have a place to put her there because she’s old, so she sent her to Los Angeles. That was the beginning; She brought the table to the house and my mother, my father, my brother and I liked it, she says.
As if fate had written it, the table tennis and he never broke up again. Even braulio He knows he’s had more misfortunes than parties. Despite the fact that I have been playing for so long, I have not achieved such significant achievements. 2012 was the only time I was champion, but from then until before the pandemic I was second, I don’t know how many times. I always lost the final or semi-final, he says.
And he adds that I have numerous municipal and provincial titles. I participated in national selections, but I didn’t make it to the national team because it’s very complicated, especially when you grow up because there are guys who are committed or have a lot more support.
But perseverance and love of discipline have been stronger. She only ran away once, but that was only for a moment. She indicates that she is passionate about playing, going to other places. Here in Chile I know almost all the cities from Santiago to Quelln. I also had the chance to go to Argentina and, this year, to Peru for university.
always with him
So he started playing at home. From there, she began training more regularly and competing, all at the Pedro Ruiz Aldea School in Los Angeles. Two years after entering, he obtained his aforementioned title, in the regional sub 11 category.
The young man mentions that, “Fortunately, a person came to the school who was very good, a coach of table tennis who worked for all municipal institutions. He refers to his coach, Alejandro Moncada, who guided him throughout his sporting life.
Undoubtedly, for an athlete, the coach is always something very important. I have been with the same person since 2010 so we have known each other for many years. On the other hand, there is my brother, because I started playing with him. During his studies he played for the ‘U’ and despite the fact that he doesn’t participate as much now, when we see each other we play ping pong. Finally, my family in general, parents and grandparents, are super happy when they see me coming home with a medal or traveling to other places, he reflects.
momentous moments
This 2022 is his third year of study Mechanical Engineering Civil Engineering, but as he emphasizes with great joy, “the first face-to-face”. Hence his motivation to represent his study house and at the same time return to competitions after the pandemic. He could not meet the parties again until the end of 2021.
One of the things I missed the most during the pandemic was sports games. When the first open championship was held in Temuco last October, I was happy to see the kids again, friends with whom we have seen ourselves grow together. He was super rich, he emphasizes.
On December 2nd, together with the UBB men’s team, they took first regional place in the final of the Adesup table tennis. In the gym of Andrs Bello University, they beat institutions such as the Universidad de Concepcin and the locals themselves.
Personally, it also marked a change in his life as he had to leave Los Angeles to develop his higher studies. For this reason, today he lives alone in Concepcin, rents a boarding house and visits his family on weekends.
For study reasons I train quite little, only once a week, but every week. The table tennis It’s something complicated, you don’t learn that overnight. One can start playing, but a competitive level takes time and I have already collected all that, he says about his gift.
For the future it is clear to him that being a professional athlete in Chile is something very complicated, so I stopped going. However, now I play in college and when I work I imagine it will be the same. I want to keep wearing it, training it like a sport, because this is what I’m passionate about.
