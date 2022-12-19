Lagaan to RRR: Rajamouli’s Raj-era spectacle needs no cricket, it relies on a shrunken majoritarian nationalism





A larger-than-life and bolder action-adventure epic that’s a heady celebration of cinematic excess, reads a recent review in the US publication Variety described SS Rajamoulis RRR. The review, written by critic Joe Leydon, reflects the spectacular reception the Tollywood film is receiving worldwide. At the time of writing, the film has received two nominations at the Golden Globes, five at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, and has won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle. Although it is not India’s official entry to the Osars, there is talk that it could be nominated.

After the huge success of the two Baahubali films, Rajamouli’s twelfth film, RRR, is also in the tradition of what is called a spectacle film. Spectacle films focus on well-choreographed set pieces that are fun in their own right, which may or may not advance the story. Around the world, with the decline of movie theaters, it is spectacle films that often do well at the box office. Marvel movies are the most successful example. Audiences feel that these movies can only be fully enjoyed on the big screen. Other films can be watched at home. Also the beginning of cinemas was in spectacle film, scholar Tom Gunning called it the cinema of attractions. This was a style of film that was interested in showcasing a series of tricks, rather than telling a story. The magician turned filmmaker, Georges Melis, for example, was known for using film as a spectacle, and many of the early films were about celebrating the illusion of the new medium. They were also often about the shock and awe. More than 100 years later, as movie theaters decline, the success of spectacular films marks a return, perhaps a last-ditch reminder of the possibilities of cinematic projection. RRRs spectacle is centered around imaginatively choreographed action pieces set in 1920s British India, often referred to as daring. Even knowing that the actions are improbable, you enjoy how they are executed. After all, it’s a movie. It’s not life. The fun is in that relief. Stories for subscribers only Premium Premium Premium Premium Still, RRR is deeply rooted in life, and more specifically in dangerous, short-sighted politics. His technical audacity is unmatched by a politics that is imaginative or egalitarian. As many critics had pointed out at the time of its release, it is regressive. The film tells about the anti-colonial struggle through a story said to be based on real life figures Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. To outsiders unfamiliar with India’s history and politics, this might seem like an unproblematic, perhaps even subversive, narrative of the anti-colonial struggle that gives priority to the local and the mythical. It’s just the opposite. Popular Indian cinema used to emphasize that the freedom struggle was a secular struggle. RRR turns this around. It narrates the anti-colonial struggle through the use of Hindu religious iconography. There are literal references to the mythical Ram, Hanuman and Bhima. His gaze privileges an upper-caste Hindu nationalist imagination, which is most evident in the dynamic between the two protagonists. Played by Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Junior, the film makes a point of emphasizing their identities: the janeu-wearing, upper-caste Raju and the tribal Bheem (who also masquerades as the Muslim Akhtar for a significant portion of the plot). Towards the end of the film, both reaffirm their assigned place in the caste hierarchy. Bheem admits that he is such a tribe that he failed to understand that Raju’s fight, unlike his own, was for a greater good. Their coming together does not transcend their place assigned at birth, it celebrates it. Towards the end, Raju even becomes a visual embodiment of Ram wearing saffron, carrying bows and arrows, and bizarrely wielding weapons. Romanticizing the armament of Hindu religious icons in the present day can hardly be an innocent choice. When this is followed by the film’s closing song, a tribute to freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, it feels even more jarring and disturbing. It is as if the film is trying to claim legitimacy for its conservative politics by making false connections. Propaganda can be so literal. RRRs success in the west is reminiscent of another time, although it is a quiet moment compared to 21 years ago. That was the successful nomination of The river, in 2001, to the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars. Both films have an anti-colonial storyline. The rivers story combines nationalism and cricket with a symbolic portrayal of a Dalit character (kachra). RRR doesn’t need cricket. It narrows down its nationalism to a majority nationalism, making it more specific to the present day. If The river reflected his time, RRR reflects post-2014 India. The footage at the end, where Ram hands out weapons to a group of people, haunts present-day India. Unlike the relief of a spectacle, this is life. (The writer teaches film studies at Ashoka University and recently co-edited ReFocus: The Films of Zoya Akhtar. The views expressed above are those of the writer only and do not reflect those of Ashoka University.)

