College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday





The college football bowl season got off to a nice start last week and now the schedule is picking up again as the calendar shifts to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on track after a day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now the Collegians are returning to the field, this time from Myrtle Beach. And it’s been a good result so far for the conference in action today, the Sun Belt: The league is 2-0 in the bowl season so far after conference champion Troy defeated UTSA in the Cure Bowl and Southern Miss took a win on Rice. Here’s your take on today’s football, who’s in action and how to watch or stream it live. College football tv schedule today Myrtle Beach bowl

Marshall vs. UConn

Mon, Dec 19 | 2:30 pm | ESPN

Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread: Marshall enters the game as a 12-point favorite against UConn, according to the rules on SI Sportsbook. Total: 40 points Money Line: Marshall 500| UConn +310 Choose them: College football bowl game opts against the spread FPI Prediction: Marshall has a comfortable 79.7 percent chance of winning the game, compared to UConn’s 20.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times. Marshal (8-4): With a four-game win streak to close out the season, the Thundering Herd secured a win over then No. 8-ranked Notre Dame to start the year, placed third in its division in the Sun Belt, placed 24 .2 points and over 405 yards per game while allowing just over 16 points and under 89 rushing yards per game, a key defensive strength. Scheme: Best non-CFP bowl games you should check out UConn (6-6): Quite a turnaround for the Huskies, one of the least successful programs in modern college football history, led by freshman head coach Jim Mora, Jr., who has the team in what will be its seventh bowl game of all time. Don’t expect much fireworks throwing the ball as UConn averages 130th out of 131 in FBS with only 5.0 yards per pass, but he can run, puts in just under 5 ypc and ranks 40th nationally in rushing production which helps to get notable wins over Boston College and a good Liberty team. fuboTV offers total, live coverage of the top college football games each season on the NCAA schedule of major TV channels, as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others – all without cable, in addition to more than 100 channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles. You can stream college football, the NFL and other programs from any device, including your phone. There is no contract, no hidden costs and DVR is included. >> Click here to watch free college football on fuboTV Georgia Michigan TCU ohio state Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah the state of Kansas USC Penn state Washington Florida state Oregon state Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA south carolina Texas Our lady Mississippi state NC state Troy UTSA More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All squads Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

