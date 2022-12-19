World Tennis League: Kyrgios takes on Auger-Aliassime in opener – News





The night will also feature a first-class women’s singles match between world No. 1 Iga Witek (Kites) and No. 4 Caroline Garcia (Eagles). Nick Kyrgios from Australia. AFP published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 01:28 Tennis fans can expect a treat in the new year when Netflix will present a highly anticipated new sports docu-series. But before that, it’s the turn of the homegrown World Tennis League (WTL) to crown an epic year of sports in the Middle East. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios will have the honor of stamping the inaugural mixed-gender team tournament on the ever-expanding sports map of the planet when they take on Monday’s opening game between franchise-owned Kites and The Eagles. Monday’s opener will also feature a first-class women’s singles match between world No. 1 Iga Witek (Kites) and No. 4 Caroline Garcia (Eagles), while Holger Rune and Sania Mirza pair up for the mixed doubles match against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bonanna. The two other teams taking part in the six-day fan-friendly round-robin event at Dubai’s iconic Coco-Cola Arena are Novak Djokovic’s Falcons and Alexander Zverev’s Hawks, along with a host of world-class players from both the men’s ATP Tour and WTA tour for women. All four teams play each other in a round-robin format, with each match consisting of two sets with no scoring. If the match is tied in one set, a super tiebreak is used where the first player to score 10 points secures victory. Explaining the format WTL CEO Scott Davidoff said: The whole idea was to adopt a fan-friendly format that was fast-paced and engaging. More action and more combinations will keep fans on the edge of their seats. We’ve had a lot of team events in the past, but when you combine the best male and female players in the world competing in a shorter format, it becomes a very interesting viewing experience. Team competitions bring out the personalities of the players and that’s something we hope the World Tennis League will come to the fore over the next six days. Davidoff added. We have a nice mix of current and less current players, both male and female, who have tremendous appeal. With a short format like ours, everything is on the line from the first serve. We expect players to be at their best right from the start. Hopefully the tournament will be a success and will also benefit the sport and help it grow even further. TODAY’S SCHEDULE (doors open 5pm) 6:00 PM: The kites against the eagles Felix Auger-Aliassime v Nick Kyrgios Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia Holger Rune/Sania Mirza vs Bianca Andreescu/Rohan Bopanna Concert start: 10 pm. Artist: Pot

