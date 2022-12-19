MPs urge Hockey Canada board to investigate new information about alleged gang assault

NDP MP Peter Julian says he hopes Hockey Canada’s backlash “ends with the former board and former CEO.”Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Members of the House of Commons committee investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints are calling on the organization’s newly elected board to take a fundamentally different direction and immediately release new information about an alleged gang assault in London , Ontario, in 2018. .

The new details were revealed in a Globe and Mail report published Sunday, which was based on a 94-page document filed in October at the Ontario Court of Justice by London police, which have reopened an investigation into the incident. . In the police filing, which asked a judge to approve a series of investigative measures, police say they have reasonable grounds to believe that five players from Canada’s 2018 World Junior Hockey Team sexually assaulted a woman after a charity event.

The document also says that someone from Hockey Canada signaled one of the players allegedly involved in the incident after the woman went to the police. It also says that a well-dressed older man, identified as MM, encouraged the woman, identified as EM, to go with the player she said later initiated the group’s sexual encounter. None of the claims have been tested in court and no charges have been filed.

Peter Julian, an NDP MP and standing committee member on Canadian Heritage, who held special hearings in the summer and fall to investigate the incident and related matters, said the new information is disturbing and requires action from Hockey Canada.

The new board of directors really has a responsibility to provide answers. Someone or a group of people within Hockey Canada knows what happened that night, Mr. Julian in an interview on Sunday. There is a commitment to transparency, and I hope that the blocking of Hockey Canada ends with the former board and former CEO.

The organization elected a new board this weekend. Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the previous board resigned en masse in October after major sponsors fled and public controversy erupted over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

Mr. Julian specifically called on the new board to ensure potential victims are not silenced by non-disclosure agreements like the one EM was subject to until Hockey Canada exonerated her this summer.

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal MP and another committee member, said he was pleased that London police now appear to be doing their job. But the filing contains sharp allegations that need to be investigated, he said.

The main conclusions that I think should be reviewed immediately by Hockey Canada are the allegations that MM (who describes coming to the events as part of his job) was allegedly involved in inducing an obviously intoxicated young woman to leave with player 1, Mr Huisvader said in an email to The Globe, referring to the player as he is identified in the document, and that player 1 was allegedly tipped off by someone at Hockey Canada that a police investigation was underway.

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh, a co-chair of the Heritage committee, found the allegations that player 1 was warned off by someone at Hockey Canada particularly disturbing and significant as it directly contradicts a central allegation made by officials to the committee.

Hockey Canada never said they were aware of the night that happened. So who is it at Hockey Canada that notified this player that the police had been contacted about the night’s events? he said. Because Hockey Canada claims they didn’t know anyone, none of the players. At the commission, they came out and said, ‘We don’t know who’s involved in this.

In the chronology laid out in the lawsuit, that heads-up prompted Player 1 to contact EM via Instagram and text urging her to fix the issue.

Pascale St-Onge, federal sports minister, called the new information both heartbreaking and horrifying.

Organizations must do more to prevent sexual violence and end the culture of silence, she said. They must better educate young players about sexual violence, the concept of consent and a healthy sexual lifestyle.

Hockey Canada sought to highlight a new era of reform and accountability, heralded by the election of its new nine-member board on Saturday.

The board will guide Hockey Canada through urgent changes, including the hiring of a new chief executive officer and the implementation of the organization’s action plan to address toxic behavior in and around hockey, the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

Hockey Canada added that, in accordance with an independent review conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell, this board will serve a special one-year term aimed at making the changes necessary to make the board at Hockey Canada as well as sports safety on and off the ice.

The new chairman of the board is Hugh L. Fraser, a retired Ontario court judge and Olympian who has specialized in sports law during his career, including serving as an arbitrator on multiple high-level athletic bodies.

We have a lot of work ahead of us and we are committed to making the changes Canadians expect from Hockey Canada, he said in Saturday’s statement. Hockey means so much to our country and we will work to ensure that Hockey Canada is an organization that is transparent and accountable to all Canadians, and worthy of their trust.

Hockey Canada did not respond to questions from The Globe on Sunday about the latest revelations.

The eight new board members include Cassie Campbell-Pascall, a three-time Olympic champion and a hockey broadcaster and analyst; Grant Borbridge, an executive at Trimac Transportation who has experience working on governance and various facets of corporate compliance; and Marian Jacko, the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for the Indigenous Justice Division of the Ontario Attorney General’s Office.

I congratulate the new board. said Mr. Julian. But they have a lot to make up for in the eyes of the Canadian public and in the eyes of funders, sponsors, the provincial hockey federations.