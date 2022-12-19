Ex-solon touts table tennis star Villena as future Olympic gold medalist – Manila Bulletin





Do you know the name Aljay Villena? Former AGHAM Party List Rep. Party list Rep. Angelo Palmones thinks you should be. Former AGHAM party list representative. Angelo Palmones (left) and Aljay Villena (Facebook) According to Palmones, Villena, a 15-year-old table tennis prodigy, could become the next Philippine Olympic gold medalist, especially if he gets the necessary support from the Philippine sports authorities. Palmones recently posted on Facebook a congratulatory message for Villena after the latter won a gold medal in the United States (US) Open Table Tennis competitions in California. He said that Villena beat internationally ranked players in the hardbat tournament. The ex-congressman later shared Villena’s humble background in the Manila Bulletin and the uphill climb he had to take for personal and national glory. “Aljay was nine years old when he started his training in a warehouse, along with some kids who were motivated to bring pride and honor to the country. His parents were poor farmers in Nueva Ecija, and Aljay’s dream was to give them a farm to own,” he said. Palmones said the boy’s training involved waking up early to hone his skills while helping to clean up a small farm, in addition to attending primary school. “I was convinced that this skinny kid was going to be a world-class athlete,” he said. “At age 11, he (Villena) placed third in the 2018 World Open Ping Pong Tournament in London. He lost not because of the age, size or skill of his foreign opponents, but because of London’s cold (he didn’t lose because of age , size or skill of his foreign opponents, but because of London’s frigid weather), Palmones said. “We are appealing to PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) to assist Aljay. He can also win medals at the Olympic Games,” Palmones added. Table tennis competition has existed at the Summer Olympics since 1988. SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP



