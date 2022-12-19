Karim Benzema retires on his 35th birthday, 24 hours after the World Cup final





Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday and a day after France lost to Argentina in a dramatic 2022 World Cup final. Benzema missed the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury on the eve of the event and will not play for France again. During his international career, he did not play for his country for five years after being involved in an extortion scandal. World Cup How to watch and stream Argentina vs France in the World Cup final 15/12/2022 AT 9:07 PM He earned 97 caps and is fifth on the list of all-time French goalscorers with 37 goals. “I put in the effort and made the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of that! Benzema tweeted. “I’ve written my story and ours is coming to an end.” Benzema received his first call-up in 2006 and was part of the Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010 squads that were knocked out in the group stage. The Real Madrid star was controversially left out of the 2010 World Cup, but soon returned to the squad under new manager Laurent Blanc. Quarter-final exits in Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup were as good as Benzema could get at major international competitions. In 2015, Benzema was arrested for his alleged role in blackmailing French teammate Mathieu Valbuena He struck out at French Football Federation and manager Didier Deschamps after not being picked for Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in extra time in the final. Benzema returned more than five years later at last year’s Euro 2020, where he scored four goals in four games before France were knocked out on penalties by Switzerland. Later that year, he won the Nations League with France and helped them qualify for the 2022 World Cup with ease. The 35-year-old last represented his country in June against Denmark as part of the Nations League before an injury on the eve of the World Cup saw him out of the tournament. World Cup France doesn’t need to recall Benzema, they can still win – ‘Why change?’ 15/12/2022 AT 12:09 PM World Cup Benzema ready to rejoin France squad ahead of World Cup final – reports 15/12/2022 AT 08:40

