Nick Kyrgios ready for incredibly important United Cup | ATP tour





As a player who has always done things his own way on the tennis court, Nick Kyrgios appreciates the importance of innovation in the game. It is therefore no surprise that the Australian is looking forward to the first edition of the United Cup. I just think it’s a great event, said Kyrgios as he prepares to lead the host country in the new mixed team event to be held from December 29 to January 8. An event where women and men come together as one to represent their country, I think that’s incredibly important, and for the fans to see their favorite female players and male players come together and play for their country, [with] all the best athletes from around the world. I think it is a very special, special event. The team competition kicks off the 2023 season on both the ATP and WTA Tours, with 18 countries competing in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Canberra native Kyrgios, the leading player in Team Australia’s men’s singles, is poised for a pair of blockbusters against Team Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Team Spain’s Rafael Nadal in Sydney, the city he now calls home. There’s nothing like playing, the Australian summer is one of my favorite times of the year, said Kyrgios. Being at home of course, but being able to play in Sydney, in front of the home fans, my family, my friends, there’s nothing I love anymore. Honestly, I’ve never played so well in Sydney, but I’m hoping to change that story at the start of the year. Just playing in Australia in general is special. The Tour is a long grind and is rarely in Australia, so I’m certainly not going to take it for granted. Each United Cup match consists of two men’s and two women’s singles and one mixed doubles played over two days. Kyrgios is a prime doubles option for Team Australia co-captains Lleyton Hewitt and Sam Stosur, with the 27-year-old’s energetic performances alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis making the pair a crowd favorite wherever they play on the ATP Tour. Kyrgios predicts more of the same when male and female stars team up at the United Cup. What I like about mixed doubles is [what it brings] for the fans, Kyrgios said. To see some of the best women in the world play with some of the best men in the world, I think it makes for some really good entertainment… We’ve seen some iconic doubles pairings over the last decade.

