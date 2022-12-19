From medal tally to reasons that made the 2022 Commonwealth Games special: recap of India’s journey





Image source: PTI Mirabai Chanu India achieved a total of 61 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The multinational event was held from July 28 to August 8. The country was ranked fourth on the medal table. The following are the reasons why India’s campaign at the 2022 CWG event was special: In the 2022 CWG edition, India sent a team of 106 men and 104 women, i.e. 210 athletes, to compete. India did not participate in 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, netball and rugby sevens. This time, para-athletes also competed in athletics, para-powerlifting, swimming and table tennis. Despite archery and target shooting not being featured at the Birmingham Games, India’s performance was generally good. Hockey player Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu became the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Squash player Anahat Singh became the youngest Indian athlete to compete in the Commonwealth Games at the age of 14. Sunil Bahadur, a 45-year-old lawn bowler, was the oldest Indian athlete in the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games. Read also:EXCLUSIVE | Meet Anahat Singh, teen sensation who won two medals at National Games Sanket Sargar won the first medal for India at the Commonwealth Games. This Indian weightlifter won the silver medal. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India. India won its first medal in Commonwealth Games lawn ball history. First, the Indian Women’s Force team won the gold medal, followed by the Indian men’s team who won the silver medal. Image source: PTI Lawn Bowl winners Sharath Kamal was the most successful Indian player at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He won a total of 4 medals including 3 gold and 1 silver in table tennis. Image source: AP Sharath Kamal Medal count: India won a total of 61 medals in CWG 2022, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. Australia won the maximum number of medals with 178 medals. Host nation England finished second with 176 medals. Canada won a total of 92 medals in the games, finishing third over India. Gold Medal Winners – Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (weightlifting)

Achinta Sheuli (weightlifting)

Indian Women’s Team (Lawn Bowls)

Indian Men’s Team (mixed table tennis team)

Sudhir (Para Powerlifting)

Bajrang Punia (wrestling)

Deepak Punia (wrestling)

Sakshi Malik (wrestling)

Ravi Dahiya (wrestling)

Vinesh Phogat (wrestling)

Naveen Sihag (wrestling)

Bhavina Patel (para table tennis)

Neetu Ganghas (boxing)

Amit Panghal (boxing)

Nikhat Zareen (boxing)

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (table tennis)

Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump)

PV Sindhu (Badminton)

Lakshya Sen (Badminton)

Sharath Kamal (table tennis)

Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairajrankireddy (badminton) Silver Medal Winners – Sanket Sargar (weightlifting)

Bindiyarani Devi (Weightlifting)

Sushila Devi (Judo)

Vikas Thakur (weightlifting)

India badminton team (mixed badminton team)

Tulika Mann (Judo)

Murali Sreeshankar (long jump)

Anshu Malik (wrestling)

Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase)

Priyanka Goswami (10000m Walking Race)

Men’s Team (Lawn Bowls)

Sagar Ahlawat (boxing)

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan (table tennis)

Women’s cricket team

Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)

Men’s hockey team Bronze Medal Winners – Gururaj Pujari (Weightlifting)

Vijay Kumar Yadav (judo)

Harjinder Kaur (weightlifting)

Lovepreet Singh (weightlifting)

Saurav Ghosal (pumpkin)

Gurdeep Singh (weightlifting)

Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Men’s High Jump)

Divya Kakran (wrestling)

Mohit Grewal (wrestling)

Jasmine Lamboria (boxing)

Pooja Gehlot (wrestling)

Pooja Sihag (wrestling)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing)

Deepak Nehra (wrestling)

Sonalben Patel (para table tennis)

Rohit Tokas (boxing)

Women’s hockey team

Sandeep Kumar (10,000 m foot race, track and field)

Annu Rani (Javelin Throw, Athletics)

Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)

Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton)

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal (pumpkin)

G. Sathiyan (table tennis) Was this India’s best performance in CWG? No, it is the fifth best performance in the history of the event for India in terms of number of medals won. The following are India’s top five CWG campaigns: 2010, New Delhi – 101 medals

2002, Manchester – 69 medals

2018, Gold Coast – 66 medals

2014, Glasgow – 64 medals

2022, Birmingham – 61 medals Latest sports news

