St. John’s cracks the AP Top 25 for women for the first time since 2015





St. John’s earned its first ranking in seven years after getting the best start in school history by entering The Associated Press poll for women’s basketball at number 25 on Monday. The Red Storm (11-0), with a victory Sunday over Providence, tied the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games. St. John’s had a win over then-No. 13 Creighton on December 4, putting coach Joe Tartamella’s side in the poll for the first time since December 14, 2015. “It’s great to be recognized and I’m proud of our children,” he said. “We know we have a long way to go this year. Clearly, being recognized nationally doesn’t come naturally. It’s been a while and it’s pretty cool to know that this group has reeled us in again .” South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving all 28 first-place votes from the national media panel. The top five remained unchanged with Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame trailing the Gamecocks. The Irish won a showdown with then no. 6 Virginia Tech 63-52 on Sunday. The Hokies dropped to eighth place. North Carolina and North Carolina State placed sixth and seventh. UConn and LSU rounded out the top 10. LSU (12-0) finished its nonconference schedule undefeated for the first time since the 2002-03 season. The Tigers played their first Power 5 opponent, routing, on Sunday Oregon State by 32 points. “We just have a confident bunch now,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey. “I wish we didn’t have to go home for intermission. I wish we could go ahead and start some SEC play because that’s what builds a team.” PARTY WEEK There are some strong early week matchups with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 16 Oregon, No. 21 Arkansas and South Florida playing in a tournament in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday. No. North Carolina will play No. 19 Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday. HOLIDAY SEASON It’s a short week with no teams playing on Saturday or Sunday. There are only four games on Friday with Stanford-California the only ranked matchup that day.

