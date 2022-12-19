BYU Football: Cougar’s resilience led to an improbable win in the New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Standing on the makeshift podium after accepting the cool dreamcatcher trophy that goes to the New Mexico Bowl’s most outstanding defensive player, BYU linebacker Ben Bywater summed up the improbable 24-23 victory over favorite SMU at the best way he knew how .

You know, we’re a broken team right now, Bywater said. I mean, a lot of guys are injured. We had a lot of confusion about the coaching staff. So for us to go out and do our thing, man, and win this game, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone.

It was truly a dream come true for the Cougars, who finished their final season of independence with an 8-5 record and a little bit of momentum for the Big 12 entry, which has officially begun. It has to go down in the books as one of the most improbable bowl victories of the 17 the program has achieved, of the 40 BYU has played.

Back in the SMU locker room on the south side of University Stadium, the Mustangs (7-6) had to wonder how they let this one escape. They also lacked a few good players, most notably NFL receiver Rashee Rice, but were clearly the healthier team and weren’t in the game with a mix of analysts and graduate assistants for defensive coaches, like BYU.

It was a game that SMU had nothing to lose.

It was a game that BYU had nothing to gain.

But that’s college football.

The bottom line: We’re up a point over them and made that one play that turned the whole thing around, said BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

That one play was made by Nickelback Jakob Robinson, of course, an open-field tackle on SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai just outside the 1-yard line after Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee gambled and lost. Robinson, diehard BYU fans may remember, made a big stop last year in the final seconds to beat USC.

This is a good way to end the independence era, so we look forward to being at a conference next year and working towards that, Sitake said. Now we can officially talk about it.

Yes, but the last game of independence will not soon be forgotten.

Seems like BYU and SMU have a really good history in bowl games, and this was fun to be a part of, Sitake said.

That’s for the Cougars.

In a strange way, it feels like they stole this one, kind of like in the 1980 Holiday Bowl when Jim McMahon led the big comeback to beat SMU 46-45 in San Diego.

BYU’s 256 yards were the fewest by a winning team in the New Mexico Bowl’s 17-year history; SMU had 13 more first downs 29 to 16 and 133 more yards and was an outstanding 10 of 18 on third down, but failed to win its first bowl game since 2012.

Bywater, whose bowl-record 76-yard interception return for a touchdown and game-high 11 tackles were the reason he was a unanimous pick for the defensive award, said the game got personal for the BYU defense after the coaching shakeup and the departure to the transfer portal.

And many pundits predicted that SMU, which brought one of the country’s most prolific offenses to the Land of Enchantment, would hang a 50 burger from beleaguered BYU defenses.

Absolutely, Bywater said. For us, it’s the way the world works. Everyone is going to step up the attack, talk about the offense. For us, we had a chip on our shoulder, and I think tonight we showed how resilient we are.

Sitake said Jan Jorgensen (outside linebackers/outside ends), Vince Feula (inner line of defense), Randy Coy (safeties) and Gavin Fowler (linebackers and special teams) joined cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford to lay out a solid game plan. stating that allowed the Cougars to keep Mordecai in limbo and put some pressure on the senior who has entered the NFL draft.

I was just there to try not to mess it up, Sitake said. It just shows that we’re doing things the right way in our group, and then the players, they gathered around the coaching.

The broken team, Bywater explained, found a way to mend itself.

That builds momentum in this off-season, he said. We’re super excited for (new defensive coordinator) Jay Hill to come in and put up his defense. Many of the guys couldn’t be more excited. We’re going to have a great off-season, get bigger, get stronger and then play Big 12.

Speaking of bending but not breaking, five of SMU’s 10 possessions lasted 10 or more plays. The Mustangs averaged nearly 35 points per game, but only had 23.

How unlikely was Sitake’s victory in the fourth bowl?

The Cougars had fewer completions (seven), pass attempts (12), and passing yards (47) than in any of their previous wins or losses in bowl games. Quarterback U. did not complete a pass in the second half.

I just want our guys to play well and give their best, Sitake said. The other stuff is just a by-product of our guys playing well. If we play our best, I have a good feeling that we are going to be happy. So that was the focus.

I try not to put too much pressure on them, he continued. These guys put enough pressure on themselves. I’m going to love them whether we win or lose, so we might as well win.

Even if they had nothing to do with it.