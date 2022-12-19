Ukrainian teens playing hockey with the Calgary team

Article content
The path to the AAA Calgary Royals team for Mark Myronov and Danyil Denysenko was unlike that of most 16-year-old high-level hockey stars.
Mark and Danyil have both dreamed of playing hockey in the NHL all their lives, and their families were encouraged to choose Canada when war drove them out of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian teenagers immigrated to Calgary just five months ago after their last hockey season was interrupted by the Russian conflict in Ukraine.
They played hockey in Ukraine and Russia, but when war between the two countries started earlier this year, their families started signing up to come to Canada, the teens told Postmedia.
They are both from Donetsk, Ukraine, where they started playing hockey together 11 years ago. The war forced them to leave their hometowns and they had to move temporarily within Ukraine before fleeing to Canada.
We are here now and are very thankful for Canada and Canada’s support for Ukrainians, said Danyil.
Danyil said his father remembers when he was only five or six years old telling his father that he wanted to move to Canada to play hockey.
Way back when we started playing hockey when we lived in Ukraine, we watched NHL games and saw the strong and fast hockey. And we wanted to go to Canada to play in the NHL, Danyil said.
We got the chance and were now happy with it.
They arrived in Calgary about five months ago with some hockey gear and old skates. They tried out for the Calgary Royals AAA in September and made the team.
The U18 AAA team is the Royals’ flagship team in a county league. Players for the Royals can play in the WHL or Junior A the following year, making this a big step towards Mark and Danyil’s dreams of one day playing in the NHL.
The tryouts are grueling, with four rounds of cuts against about 180 teens, a U18 AAA camp featuring the top 60, a match featuring the top 40, and then a week-long camp for the top 26 players. From the camp, the coaches select their team of 20 players.
Head coach Chris Williams said he could tell right away that these were two players who had played hockey at a high level, had been exposed to good coaching and had played against some strong competition.
It was an adjustment for them here, but not as big, in terms of the jump in level, as some might think, he said.
It’s an incredible achievement. From where they come from, their background and everything they went through as young children, the resilience they have shown is remarkable.
Someone from the local hockey community stepped forward to buy new skates for Mark and Danyil, and the owner of Adrenalin Source For Sports Calgary donated a new pair of pants to Mark. Others from Calgary’s hockey and Ukrainian community have also helped them with team fundraising and other needed support.
By mid-December, the boys were in fifth and sixth place in the team scoring.
Mark said his teammates and coaches have welcomed them to the team and helped them improve their game.
The other players really made them feel part of the team, Williams said.
We started to see them really getting involved and having fun with the other guys. They become a big part of our team, he said.
Mark is a powerful player with good offensive instincts and a great shot, Williams explained, while Danyil is a smart, attacking player with a great sense of hockey and an ability to read the game.
Williams said it was interesting to work with the boys and overcome the language barrier as they learn English and he tries to learn some Ukrainian. It was also great to see their families get involved with the team and volunteer their time to help, he said.
They play in their firstCircle K Classic Tournamentwhich runs from December 27 to January 1 at Max Bell Arena and the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuutina Nation.
Thirty-two teams from Canada, the United States and Europe play for the U18 AAA Championship.
Williams said it would be fun to see Mark and Danyil experience the massive competition for the first time. He said it would be great to see them play with their center, Carter Velker, who has worked with the language barrier and different playing styles to become one of the best lines on the team.
It will be very interesting to see the reactions of these guys and how the city gathers around the tournament, he said.
Danyil said it means so much to both of them to play hockey here.
When I lived in Ukraine I think playing in Canada would be really cool and when I started playing in Canada I was very happy. It’s a good level for me and for Mark because it’s good hockey, Danyil said.
(It) is more interesting here, Mark added. We are very thankful to be in Canada.
Danyil said they enjoyed their time in Calgary, which he says is a very beautiful and welcoming city. They spent some time exploring the Rocky Mountains and spotting Canadian wildlife.
And there are very good people in Calgary, Danyil said. If we didn’t see this support our life in Calgary might be difficult. But you helped and it’s easier for us.
