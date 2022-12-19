Gardner-Webb rushes past Bob Jones, 116-55, in final non-conference game Monday





Next game: Charleston South 29-12-2022 | 5:00 PM ESPN+ ESPNCLT.COM December 29 (Thu) / 5:00 PM Charleston South BOILING SPRINGS Gardner-Webb exploded for 67 points in the second half and rolled to a 116-55 victory over Bob Jones Monday for his third win in a row. Kareem Reid scored a game-high 20 points to lead five men in double digits for the Runnn’ Bulldogs (5-7), who closed out non-conference play with the win. Anthony Selden scored 15 points, Caleb Robinson produced 14 points and 11 rebounds, Ludovic Dufeal 12 points added and DQ Nicholas scored 11 for Gardner-Webb. In a fast-paced first half, Gardner-Webb held a 49-38 half lead after Bob Jones (3-5) capitalized on 13 free throws made in the first 20 minutes and knocked down a pair of jumpers to somewhat preserve the game. competitive. Kenney Garrick and Brian Sims, Jr. each scored 10 points in the first half before the Runnin’ Bulldogs ran away in the final stanza. Gardner-Webb scored six in a row to open the second half and used a 39-7 rush to blow open the game with a 62-point lead going into the second half. In addition to the double-digit scorers, Gardner-Webb got nine points each Julien Soumaoro and Quest Aldridge seven points each Ademid Badmus and Brendan Mykalcio and six points from both Lucas Steiber and John Rogerlia . The six points off the bench for Roghelia marked a new career high. Gardner-Webb shot a sharp 60.8 percent for the game (64.1 percent in the second half) and owned a 56-22 rebound lead over the smaller Bruins. GWU dished out 28 assists, beat Bob Jones 74-10 in the paint and scored 23 points on 19 turnovers. Trevor Brunson came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points for Bob Jones, who shot 26.8 percent from the floor (15-of-56) and 3-of-17 from deep (0-of-9 in the second half). ). Sims added 11 points and Garrick finished with 10. Stephan Hugley scored eight for Bob Jones. Gardner-Webb will take a break for Christmas before returning to open the Big South Conference at home on Thursday, December 29 at 5:00 PM vs. Charleston Southern (ESPN+).

