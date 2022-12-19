Mike Morse Announces NIL Deal With 5 Michigan Football Players Including TV Commercials, Billboards





ANN ARBOR, Mich. Attorney Mike Morse has announced that he has reached a comprehensive Name, Image, and Likeness deal with five michigan football players, including those featured on billboards and TV commercials. Morse, founder of the Mike Morse law firm, launched a NIL deal in November with Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris. The TV commercial played on the similarity of their names. The response to our initial NIL partnership with Mike Morris was overwhelming, so the idea of ​​expanding it was a good one, Morse said. We were thrilled to support and partner with these incredible student-athletes on unique ways to promote the Mike Morse Law Firm brand. Morris is now joined by teammates Olusegun Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan, Kris Jenkins and Junior Colson. The NIL deal includes TV commercials, social media promotions and billboards around Metro Detroit, Morse announced. Morse and his mother, Sue, will also be involved in the commercials. The ads will air just before the Fiesta Bowl semi-finals on Dec. 31. No. No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU for a shot at winning against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the national championship. This team has had such an impact on the local community, Morse said. I can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than with a Wolverine win. Morris was recently named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award as the best center in the country and the Outland Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the country. Keegan has started each of the past two seasons on the top offensive line in college football, helping the unit win two straight Joe Moore awards. Colson, a sophomore linebacker, leads the team with 95 tackles – 28 more than anyone else on the roster. Jenkins ranks fifth on the team in 50 tackles and also has 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and 27 solo tackles.

