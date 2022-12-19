







FARGO, ND – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was selected to the FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America Team announced Monday, December 19. The 10th annual team recognizes the best student-athletes in the Football Championship Subdivision at 11 different positions. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, ND, is the ninth NDSU player in 10 years to be recognized as the FCS’s best forward alongside Billy Turner (2013), Joe Haeg (2014 and 2015), Zack J. Johnson (2016) , Austin Kuhnert (2017), Tanner Volson (2018), Dillon Radunz (2019) and Cordell Volson (2020). Mauch played in 61 games for the Bison over the past three seasons, including 38 straight starts. Two-time All-American and three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors anchors a Bison offensive line that ranks fifth nationally in fewest sacks and tackles for losses allowed and blocks for the No. 3-ranked offense in FCS with an average of 273.3 yards per game. No. 3 seed North Dakota State (12-2) is scheduled to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State (13-1) in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texel. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. 2022 FCS ADA All-America team QB – Lindsey Scott Jr., word incarnate

RB – Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

WR – Hayden Hatten, Idaho

TE – Ryan Miller, Furman

OL – Cody Mauch the state of North Dakota

K – Skyler Davis, Elon

DL – David Walker, Central Arkansas

LB – Zeke Vandenburgh, State of Illinois

DB – Alijah Huzzie, East Tennessee State

RS – Abraham Williams, Weber State

P – Jake Gerardi, Southern Utah

