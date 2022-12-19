Two-day finish shows that the most important factor in Test cricket is the match, not the duration | Australia cricket team

Eevery time a test match ends in three days, or god forbid two, the routine is the same. There are those who enjoyed the spectacle, but as always, the unlucky have louder voices. And man, do they get mad. When it’s a spinning wicket in Asia, people outside Asia get angry because it’s their turn. If it’s a seaming wicket outside of Asia, people in Asia get angry that it’s not being criticized as a spinning wicket, even though it is. Above all, the insult across the board is apparently that this match fell short of the designation of how Test cricket should be.

Here’s what seems like a self-explanatory counter: test matches can last up to five days under current regulations. This doesn’t mean they must go for five days. Test matches ending in the last hour of day five are great. This doesn’t mean the only good test matches end in the last hour of day five. Test matches have been scheduled for over 145 years with a maximum of three days, four days, five days, six days, unlimited days and unlimited days, but limited to 10 due to tighter schedules from the shipping industry and the impending Second World War.

Scott Boland appeals on day two of the first Test. The green Gabba field has been the subject of controversy. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

There is no such thing as a standard test match. Even since five days became the norm, we’ve still thrown a few over four or six days. Each of these only sets the dimensions of the canvas, not the scope of the artwork that will be completed within it. Setting a maximum does not make it mandatory.

Following last weekend’s brief test between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane, the Gabba pitch was targeted by the public and pundits alike. South African captain Dean Elgar said it was unfair, even though his self-appointed job is to antagonize Australians. His strike bowler, Kagiso Rabada, suggested that a more reliable strike was more important than the surface. House pivot Steve Smith said it was probably the most challenging wicket I’ve seen in Australia.

Fair enough all. The point is that pitch curation is an imprecise process, more art than science. For years the Gabba has belied its good reputation by going down boring roads, remember the Englands 517? Australia has regularly surpassed 400, 500 or even 600. Last year, trustees left more juice in it for bowlers to some degree. This year they shot too far in that direction, while a cool and wet spring played a role. No one was looking for 34 wickets in two days. But high moisture content immediately created bounce and movement and as play progressed led to indentations that caused the ball to jump.

That’s all, let’s say, all right. Challenging conditions are okay. A stricter test than usual is okay. Watching players deal with difficulties is part of the fascination. Smith’s innings of 36 was worth more than some of his benign hundreds. Perhaps the surface would have become dangerous if the game had lasted longer, but it didn’t and it wasn’t. Anyone thinking it was in favor of Australia, or the winner of the coin toss, must have fallen asleep by the time Rabada took 4-13 in the fourth innings.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates David Warner’s dismissal late on day two of the first Test. Photo: Tertius Pickard/AP

What it did do well was hit positively, given the danger of survival. Travis Heads 92 stood out not only for its mismatch, but also for being one of his least streaky innings. An edge short of the cordon was the only mistake. No missed catches, no missed ratings, no bowler overruns. Kyle Verreyne played similarly in South Africa’s first innings with his 64: terrible pitches usually don’t allow uppercuts for six. Khaya Zondo played some special shots as a last wicket partnership freed his mind.

Other South Africans made their own exits. Elgar started the match with gloves on the leg side. Rassie van der Dussen left Mitchell Starc an open gate big enough for a Saint Bernard to jump through. Pokes and pokes fed the cordon. South Africa’s 152 and 99 follow their last four scores on softer England pitches of 151, 179, 118 and 169. When Australia’s first innings were in trouble, Head pushed the score along with Smith and Cameron Green. When South Africa’s second innings ran into problems, the score hardly moved. Another 60 runs and they probably would have won. They weren’t good enough to get them.

As for double standards for Asian fields, the complaints about it were posted at the same time that just about every cricket store worldwide was criticizing Brisbane’s surface. The cognitive dissonance was impressive. For something like the censored Islamabad field, the difference is obvious: this year it was shaved twice until it appeared on Dr. Evil seemed. The whole aim was to kill a result, an attitude that hurts Test cricket. Spinning throws are different: like Brisbanes, they shouldn’t cause any complaints as long as they’re good enough for a good enough player to score on. Home teams in those circumstances usually have such players, even if visitors don’t.

Moderation applies, as with most things. Trying to make two-day Tests is not the goal. A season of them would soon fade. After short Tests, the most earnestly intonated sentence is a game between bat and ball. It is the underlying principle of good cricket. Most importantly, it means avoiding run runs risk-free. Imbalance is better in favor of what moves a game towards an outcome than what dulls someone. Balance cannot be achieved perfectly within every match, so it can be averaged across them as well. Given the number of batting proponents, it’s good for the bowlers for some, and to have the occasional outlier where that dial gets pushed up to 11.

Usually complaining about a test like Brisbane is at odds with what happened on the pitch. Naturally, people wanted to come on day three, but a day of play is not guaranteed. Those who came before saw bowlers hit the spot and get rewarded. Anrich Nortjes in-cutter to bowl Smith will be remembered for a long time. Scott Boland’s accuracy will do the same. Starc swung the ball and took his 300th wicket. Rabada stormed past David Warner, Marco Jansen tamed Marnus Labuschagne. Green used his range to play the clearest straight drives. Momentum swung and swung back. The head tamed a lion. Why think about how long it took instead of what it was, or how it didn’t fit any sense of decency of what the game should be? It was fascinating, it was historic, it was a totally different flavor of variety. It was memorable, it was entertaining, it was full of adrenaline. Most of all it was a lot of fun. It’s OK to enjoy that. Live a little.