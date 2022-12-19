Colorado Avalanche Gameday Preview: Visitors to the Island





Coming off of their weekend win at the Nashville Predatorshas the Colorado Avalanche replaced their entire fourth line coming into tonight’s matchup Islanders of New York. They will attempt to win back-to-back games for the second time in December against an Isles team that just snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory in Las Vegas. COLORADO AVALANCHE The top six appear to have solidified since Evan Rodrigues’ return from injury, but half of the bottom six from the last game are now elsewhere. Jean-Luc Foudy and Charles Hudon were sent to the Eagles and Dryden Hunt was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Denis Malgin. In their place, Martin Kaut was called up to play after the Malgin trade, although he will not be able to play on the same day he was traded due to travel and visa complications. Kaut will probably line up with Kurtis MacDermid fresh from IR. Darren Helm took the morning skate in a red contactless jersey. Kaut might be able to center MacDermid on paper, but those guys will probably see extremely few minutes. It will certainly be interesting to see how this plays out. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the fourth line actually looks like unless Helm makes the surprise call to play. PROJECTED LINES Mikko Rantanen (96) JT Compher (37) Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Alex Newhook (18) Evan Rodrigues (9) Val Nichushkin (13)

Andrew Cogliano (11) Ben Meyers (59) Logan O’Connor (25)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) Jacob MacDonald (26) Martin Kaut (61) Devon Toews (7) Cale Makar (8)

Erik Johnson (6) Samuel Girard (49)

Andreas Englund (88) Brad Hunt (17) UPDATE: Jacob MacDonald is IN tonight and will be on the fourth line. ISLANDERS OF NEW YORK December has been a rough month for the Isles, with wins in Vegas and New Jersey and at home against Chicago among a slew of losses. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was injured in Vegas and they’ve already missed a few key players in Adam Pelech, Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri, but they’re still largely the team that bounced back to beat Colorado by four goals in the third period in October. Without Pelech, young defenders Alexander Romanov and Robin Salo have done their part, although Ryan Pulock’s struggles have accentuated the absence of his old partner. The decline of the highly paid Pelech-Pulock pair in recent years has been a primary cause of the islanders’ recent strife and makes this blueline group highly exploitable for fighting offenses. PROJECTED LINEUP Josh Bailey (12) – Matt Barzal (13) – Oliver Wahlstrom (26)

Anders Lee (27) – Brock Nelson (29) – Anthony Beauviller (18)

Zach Parise (11) – Jean Gabriel Pageau (44) Simon Holmstrom (10)

Matt Martin (17) – Casey Cizikas (53) Hudson Fasching (20) Alexander Romanov (28) – Noah Dobson (8)

Sebastian Aho (25) – Scott Mayfield (24)

Robin Salo (2) – Ryan Pulock (6) GOAL TENDER Ilya Sorokin will play for New York and Alexandar Georgiev will most likely go for Colorado as it looks like he and Pavel Francouz are currently trading every two games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.milehighhockey.com/2022/12/19/23517192/colorado-avalanche-gameday-preview-visitors-from-the-island The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos