Sports Minister congratulates Blind Cricket World Champions





Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur receives a representation from the Chairman of the Cricket Association of Blind GK Mahantesh and Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy at a congratulatory meeting of the T-20 World Cup winning team in his hometown on December 19, 2022. Minister of State for Sports , Nisith Pramanik looks on. | Photo credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian team on winning the Blind Cricket T20 World Cup for the third consecutive time recently, at his hometown here on Monday. Patiently listening to the list of requests and suggestions from the team captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and the president of Cricket Association of the BlindGK Mahantesh, assured the Sports Minister that both the Government and the Cricket Board (BCCI) would try to find further ways to support blind cricket. Both the captain and president of Blind Cricket praised the government for its consistent support, but pleaded for a few more key points to be considered. The Indian Blind Cricket Team makes history again by winning the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2022 title for the third time! #OtherMenInBlue#INDvBAN#World Cup#blindcricketpic.twitter.com/Lwr7G8s7fM — Blind Cricket Association of India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) December 17, 2022 After winning many World Cups, some players are still unemployed. We are not eligible for Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards. Please recognize us, said the captain. The government offers cash prizes for winning the World Cups and the president wanted the government to award the cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh which was instituted in 2014. Hon. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and I&B, Shri @ianuragthakur and Hon. Minister of State Shri @Nisith Pramanikcongratulated the Indian National Blind Cricket Team, the champions of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.#OtherMenInBlue#blindcricket#World Cuppic.twitter.com/zEND2AAbni — Blind Cricket Association of India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) December 19, 2022 We also ask the government to increase the subsidy for hosting such events, Mahantesh said. Anurag Thakur said he had spoken to the State Minister of Sports, Nisith Pramanik, in a sincere effort to find ways to support blind cricket in some way. The minister praised the individual brilliance of some of the players, including the captain, in executing a hat-trick of World Cup titles, and stated with confidence that the Indian team would also win the next World Cup. Congratulations to team India for winning the T20 World Cup for the blind. A historic achievement for Indian blind cricket. Your sporty spirit is very inspiring. We are proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/XOR9ISVk5V — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2022 On behalf of the players, especially the 10 first timers, captain Ajay Reddy expressed their desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India had beaten Bangladesh by 120 runs to win the T-20 World Cup Final in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Indian teams had defeated Pakistan in the previous two finals in 2012 and 2017.

