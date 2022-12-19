L&C scholar-athlete shines in class and on the tennis court





GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College are fortunate to attract students from all over the world; among them are Honors College and Trailblazer tennis star Sofija Djunisjevic.

Djunisijevic, a sophomore, came to L&C on a tennis scholarship from Cacak, Serbia, but her academic prowess landed her in Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an honorary society for high-achieving students.

I came to Lewis and Clark on a tennis scholarship, she said. I would recommend it because the professors and people here are great and the campus is beautiful. She says the highlight of her time with L&C was winning the NJCAA Division I Region 24 championship and advancing to the national tournament, where the team finished in 14th place, the best finish in L&C history. L&C tennis coach Jim Hunstein said when Djunisijevic first arrived in August, he wanted to know his plan to improve the tennis team. Sofija is one of the most focused tennis players I have coached, he said. She always knows what her game plan is and doesn’t hesitate to execute it. She is dedicated to her team and is one of the first to volunteer to help in any situation. She never holds back on the field. Although tennis is her passion, Djunisijevic studies marketing and will complete her Associate in Arts in 2023. From there, she plans to attend McKendree University, where she will continue to play tennis and work on her bachelor’s degree. Her long-term goals include a master’s degree. L&C Associate Professor of Sociology and Honors College coordinator Jen Cline believes that Djunisijevic has found a natural place in the Honors College. She is very authentic in every interaction and a joy to be around, Cline said. She balances hope with concern, joy with humility, and self-determination with selflessness. This kind of balance makes her an ideal honors student. Djunisijevic considers her Honors College project one of her favorite L&C memories. My favorite memory is definitely the Winter Clothes Drive, she said. I have been able to help many students collect winter clothing. I got a lot of help from Mary Busler, Louise Jett and Alice Bunjan. Djunisijevic’s list of L&C faculty and staff she values ​​most also includes Hunstein, Cline, music professor Peter Hussey and athletic director Cedric Brown. Djisijevic is focused on helping people and plans to make it her life’s work. I created the All Together web page, with the aim of supporting all charities, she said. I want to spread information about donating and helping people in need. According to Djunisijevic, anyone who needs a winter coat can drop by the Communication Lab in Trimpe 241 and take what they need. For more information about L&C Honors College, contact Cline at (618) 468-4762 or email [email protected] Visit their webpage at www.lc.edu/honourscollege/.

