Sports
Kids Tennis Day returns at Australian Open 2023 | December 20, 2022 | All news | News and Features | news and events
After a two-year hiatus, Kids Tennis Day, presented by Emirates, returns to the Australian Open this summer.
Melbourne, Australia, December 20, 2022 | tennis.com.au
Kids Tennis Day, presented by Emirates, returns this summer to the Australian Open on Saturday 14 January 2023. After a two-year hiatus, Melbourne Park will once again be transformed into a colorful wonderland of activities and entertainment for families.
“We are delighted that Kids Tennis Day will once again be presented by Emirates this summer. It has always been a hugely popular day with families and something they look forward to, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Melbourne Park,” said Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director.
“The team have worked hard to deliver an action packed program and what is sure to be a memorable day. From an Arena Spectacular to a waterslide, performances by some of the world’s best players and all of their favorite characters, there’s something for kids of all ages.
In the morning there is an Arena Spectacular at the Rod Laver Arena where children and adults alike will be amazed by the awe-inspiring feats of acrobatics, dance and an array of amazing circus talent. At the center of this spectacle, fan favorite tennis players will show off their skills and tricks with some help from the hilarious show cast.
The Arena Spectacular is hosted by renowned television and radio host Shura Taft and talented singers and actors Beau Woodbridge and Melanie Bird. Beau and Melanie will also perform some popular songs that are sure to get the crowd dancing.
In the morning, Grand Slam Ovals Super Stage will host a gravity-defying BMX show, followed by performances throughout the day from Justice League superheroes, Spiderman, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and many more kid favorites.
Grand Slam Oval will also be home to a new towering shade structure, The Pavilion, where families can rest and recharge in the shade before heading back out for more fun.
At Garden Square there will be arts and crafts, face painting, bubble art, interactive activities and the chance to pose for photos with the AO champion trophies, just like this year’s winners at the end of the tournament.
The AO Ballpark presented by Emirates is open all day. It offers the Emirates Fly Better adventure with an adrenaline tower and cloud jump, a 7 meter high aerial adventure with 12 unique obstacles, an 8 meter high water slide, an entertainment stage and much more. Families can book session time at the stadium when purchasing their tickets to ensure efficient entry.
As families explore the district, they are sure to encounter more of their favorite characters, including Bumblebee, Baby Shark, Paddington, Spiderman, Iron Man, Fireman Sam, Scooby Doo, Bob the Builder, the LEGO characters and many more.
After experiencing all the entertainment on offer, families can head to the Western Courts and test their skills by playing Hot Shots Tennis and learning from the best in the game with top players ready to show up. The new action-packed AO Tennis Club will also be open, giving families the chance to try tennis in all its different forms, including Cardio Tennis, POP Tennis, Padel, Totem Tennis and Table Tennis.
With so many activities on offer, fans will need to refresh and refuel, and there will be a number of family-friendly food offerings available throughout the precinct.
General admission tickets for Kids Tennis Day including the Arena Spectacular are $25 for adults and $15 for children. General admission tickets without the Arena Spectacular are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
Families wishing to visit the AO Ballpark must book a one-hour session when they purchase their tickets. This comes at no extra cost and is designed to ensure efficient access and a more enjoyable AO Ballpark experience.
Tickets for Kids Tennis Day are now on sale at ausopen.com/kidsennisday.
Book online, play today:Visitplay.tennis.com.auto hit the track and have fun!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennis.com.au/news/2022/12/20/kids-tennis-day-returns-at-australian-open-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kids Tennis Day returns at Australian Open 2023 | December 20, 2022 | All news | News and Features | news and events
- Terex all-electric bucket truck presented on the New York Stock Exchange
- Someone Is Selling Google’s Pixel Tablets On Facebook Marketplace
- January 6 committee votes to issue criminal remands against Trump
- Vietnam and Indonesia can cooperate to become regional economic powerhouses: IVFA President | World
- Vincent Valentine Voice Actor Says Character Has Been Recast For FFVII Revival
- Chidambaram asks if India-China border situation figured in Modi and Jinping’s exchange
- Rishi Sunak Attends Baltic Sea Summit with British Forces in Estonia | foreign policy
- Prime Minister Modi sends Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu
- In fact, Hollywood isn’t woke enough, an LGBT group complains
- The U.S. junior national team takes on Finland in tonight’s pre-tournament game
- What to look for at Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023