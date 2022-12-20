Kids Tennis Day returns at Australian Open 2023 | December 20, 2022 | All news | News and Features | news and events

Melbourne, Australia, December 20, 2022 | tennis.com.au

Kids Tennis Day, presented by Emirates, returns this summer to the Australian Open on Saturday 14 January 2023. After a two-year hiatus, Melbourne Park will once again be transformed into a colorful wonderland of activities and entertainment for families.

“We are delighted that Kids Tennis Day will once again be presented by Emirates this summer. It has always been a hugely popular day with families and something they look forward to, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Melbourne Park,” said Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director.

“The team have worked hard to deliver an action packed program and what is sure to be a memorable day. From an Arena Spectacular to a waterslide, performances by some of the world’s best players and all of their favorite characters, there’s something for kids of all ages.

In the morning there is an Arena Spectacular at the Rod Laver Arena where children and adults alike will be amazed by the awe-inspiring feats of acrobatics, dance and an array of amazing circus talent. At the center of this spectacle, fan favorite tennis players will show off their skills and tricks with some help from the hilarious show cast.

The Arena Spectacular is hosted by renowned television and radio host Shura Taft and talented singers and actors Beau Woodbridge and Melanie Bird. Beau and Melanie will also perform some popular songs that are sure to get the crowd dancing.

In the morning, Grand Slam Ovals Super Stage will host a gravity-defying BMX show, followed by performances throughout the day from Justice League superheroes, Spiderman, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and many more kid favorites.

Grand Slam Oval will also be home to a new towering shade structure, The Pavilion, where families can rest and recharge in the shade before heading back out for more fun.

At Garden Square there will be arts and crafts, face painting, bubble art, interactive activities and the chance to pose for photos with the AO champion trophies, just like this year’s winners at the end of the tournament.

The AO Ballpark presented by Emirates is open all day. It offers the Emirates Fly Better adventure with an adrenaline tower and cloud jump, a 7 meter high aerial adventure with 12 unique obstacles, an 8 meter high water slide, an entertainment stage and much more. Families can book session time at the stadium when purchasing their tickets to ensure efficient entry.

As families explore the district, they are sure to encounter more of their favorite characters, including Bumblebee, Baby Shark, Paddington, Spiderman, Iron Man, Fireman Sam, Scooby Doo, Bob the Builder, the LEGO characters and many more.

After experiencing all the entertainment on offer, families can head to the Western Courts and test their skills by playing Hot Shots Tennis and learning from the best in the game with top players ready to show up. The new action-packed AO Tennis Club will also be open, giving families the chance to try tennis in all its different forms, including Cardio Tennis, POP Tennis, Padel, Totem Tennis and Table Tennis.

With so many activities on offer, fans will need to refresh and refuel, and there will be a number of family-friendly food offerings available throughout the precinct.

General admission tickets for Kids Tennis Day including the Arena Spectacular are $25 for adults and $15 for children. General admission tickets without the Arena Spectacular are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Families wishing to visit the AO Ballpark must book a one-hour session when they purchase their tickets. This comes at no extra cost and is designed to ensure efficient access and a more enjoyable AO Ballpark experience.

Tickets for Kids Tennis Day are now on sale at ausopen.com/kidsennisday.

