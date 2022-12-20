No. 19 Auburn rallies late, falls 74-71 at USC

Next game: at Washington 21-12-2022 | 8:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM PT Pac-12 Networks Dec 21 (Wed) / 8:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM PT Bee Washington History

THE ANGELS from KD Johnson half-court shot bounced off the rim at the buzzer, denying No. 19 Auburn a chance at overtime in Sunday’s 74-71 loss to Southern California at Galen Center.

“I thought we played better tonight,” coach Auburn Bruce Pearl said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

Trailing 71-65 with 9 seconds left, Chris Moore hit a pair of free throws, then Johnson stole USC’s inbound pass, fouled and made both free throws to pull the Tigers within two points with 8.4 seconds to play.

Auburn fouled USC’s Boogie Ellis, who made one of two free throws to give the Trojans a 72–69 lead with 7.5 seconds remaining.

Johnson was fouled while driving with 2.8 seconds left to play. He made both free throws to bring Auburn within a point at 72-71.

Auburn fouled Ellis again before time expired. Ellis, the game’s leading scorer with 28 points, made both free throws and Johnson’s half-court effort came close but wouldn’t fall.

“On that last possession, KD didn’t get as clean a look as he could have,” Pearl said, referring to Auburn’s lineup changes. “I thought we’ve done a lot of great things over time to give ourselves a chance to win the game.”

by John Broome led Auburn with 16 points and eight rebounds, making 7 of 8 shots, including a 3-pointer before going out.

Tre Donaldson scored a career-high 12 points and made four steals, but fell out on 16 minutes, leaving Auburn’s point guard to struggle with Wendell Green Jr. limited to 12 minutes after injuring his ankle late in the Tigers’ victory over Georgia State.

“I worked really hard, I waited for my chance,” said Donaldson. “At the end of the day, I give all the glory to God.”

Auburn defeated USC 32-19 leading to a 16-9 lead in second chance points.

“It’s a springboard,” Broome said. “We have emphasized that all year. We have seen that we can do it, now we just have to be consistent.”

With one point guard injured and another in deep trouble, Auburn struggled with turnovers, making 23.

Southern Cal (9-3) used a 9-0 run to erase Auburn’s four-point lead early at halftime John Traore and Zep Jasper hit back-to-back corner 3-pointers to put the Tigers ahead 49-48.

Miscues cost Auburn from there. The Tigers made 14 turnovers in the second half.

“The real shift in the second half was when USC put pressure on us and we turned the ball around a few times to put pressure on it,” said Pearl. “Usually that makes us better. I’m disappointed we didn’t do better there.”

Trailing 33-25 late in the first half, Auburn ended the half with a 14-2 run and scored the final 10 points.

Dylan Cardwell who had four rebounds in four minutes of the first half to help the Tigers beat USC 15–9 in the half, scored on a putback to put Auburn up 39–25 at halftime.

Broome led the Tigers with 11 points in the half on 5-of-6 shooting, while Donaldson scored a career-high 10 points and made 4 of 5 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts.

Donaldson added three steals in the half to kick-start the Tigers’ comeback, helping Auburn beat USC 14–6 in points from turnovers in the first half.

“Wendell Green tried to go and really couldn’t,” Pearl said. “ Tre Donaldson came in and did a great job, but got dirty problems.”

Alan Flanigan scored nine points and led Auburn with five assists. Jaylin Williams added eight points.

Auburn (9-2) ends its West Coast tour Wednesday in Washington at 8 p.m. CT in Seattle.

“I’m happy with this team at the moment, if we can keep growing,” said Pearl. “We’ve made a lot of progress since last week against Memphis.”

Jeff Shearer is a senior writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

>> For the ninth time this season, Auburn went with the starting five of Wendell Green Jr. , Zep Jasper , Chris Moore , Jaylin Williams and by John Broome (7-2).

>>USC improved to 3-0 in all-time series with Auburn. This was Auburn’s first road game this season after playing neutral courts in Cancun and Atlanta in non-conference play. It also marked the Tigers’ second-ever trip to the USC campus since 1972.

>>For the first time this season by John Broome reached double digits in the first of the game with 11 of his team-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field at USC.

>>The Tigers delivered their third-best first-half shooting performance (15-of-28, 53.6%) this season behind 58.6% vs. Bradley on Nov. 22 and 56.3% vs. Colgate on Dec. 2.

>> Tre Donaldson came off the bench and scored seven of his 10 first-half points in the first 6 minutes of action at USC. He finished the game with 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Donaldson also made four of the team’s seven steals in the game.

>> Alan Flanigan recorded nine points off the bench at USC. He also dished out a team-high five assists, one short of his career high in the category.

>>The Tigers provided 15 assists in ball game, the fourth most of the season behind Flanigan (5) and K.D. Johnson (4).

>>The Tigers, who continue to lead the nation in blocked shots per game, made four stops against USC. It was AU’s 64th straight game with a block. The Trojans, who placed third in the same category that entered the competition, stopped once.